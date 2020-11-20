 Skip to main content
Gillette's Maria Farnum signs with University of Wyoming women's golf team

Gillette's Maria Farnum signs with University of Wyoming women's golf team

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Thunder Basin High School standout Maria Farnum has signed a national letter of Intent to play golf for the University of Wyoming Cowgirls in the fall of 2021.

Farnum is a four-time letterwinner and three-time all-conference selection for the Thunder Basin Bolts. As a junior, she won the 4A Wyoming individual state title. Farnum was also a back-to-back East Conference champion in 2018 and 2019. As a senior and junior, Farnum was the team captain and helped the Bolts to two 4A State team championships.

