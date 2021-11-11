Gonzaga downs Montana State in women's basketball

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga’s Kaylynne Truong scored a game-high 16 points to lead four Bulldogs in double-figures as the Zags handed Montana State a 72-47 setback Thursday night in women's basketball.

Gonzaga (1-0) used a commanding 15-6 edge in rebounding in the opening 10-minutes and built a 21-6 cushion on a Truong jumper at the 1:49 mark. The Zags took a 37-19 lead into intermission as Montana State (1-1) shot just 27.6% from the field, while the Bulldogs converted at 50%.

Darian White was the only MSU player to score in double-figures with 15 points. She also added a team-high eight rebounds and dished out three assists. Sophomore Lexi Deden added seven points and four rebounds.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0