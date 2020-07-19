Helena Senators complete second sweep of Billings Royals in as many days

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Billings' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HELENA — RBIs by Matt Burton, Ethan Keintz and Chase Nielsen keyed a six-run sixth inning that helped lift the Helena Senators to a come-from-behind 6-5 victory over the Billings Royals in the first game of an American Legion baseball doubleheader on Sunday.

Helena completed the sweep with a 6-2 victory in the second game.

The Royals led 2-0 entering the bottom of the sixth of Game 1, but Burton's run-scoring single, Keintz's two-run single and Nielsen's RBI double helped put Helena in front. The Senators scored two runs to begin the inning on an error.

Billings scored twice in the top of the seventh, once on an error and again on a sacrifice fly by Brendan Miller, but the tying run was left stranded at third base.

In the second game, Nielson went 3 for 4 with a double and two RBIs for the Senators. Keintz also drove in two runs.

The Royals, who have now lost 11 games in a row, was led by Chase Hinckley, who had three hits and an RBI.

On Saturday, Taylor Tenney and Caden Sell each had three hits and three RBIs Saturday as Helena beat the Royals 11-1 to cap a doubleheader sweep.

Nielsen struck out seven and walked one to earn a complete-game victory. He allowed two hits. The Royals plated their only run in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly by Michael Ohlin, which scored Burke Steppe.

