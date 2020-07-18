Helena Senators take two from Billings Royals

HELENA — Victor Scott and Matt Krieger combined for five RBIs to help the Helena Senators defeat the Billings Royals 8-5 in the first game of a Class AA American Legion doubleheader on Saturday.

The Senators then swept the Royals with an 11-1 six-inning win in the second game as Helena starter Chase Nielsen limited Billings to two hits.

In game one, the Senators scored seven times in the third for an 8-0 lead, and though the Royals had a four-run fourth inning they couldn't overtake Helena.

Scott had a bases-clearing double in the third, and Krieger finished 2 for 3 with two RBIs. Ethan Keintz also had two hits for Helena.

Chase Hinckley was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Royals.

Helena scored at least one run in every inning of game two. Tylor Tenney, Caden Sell and Scott all had three hits, with Tenney and Sell driving in three runs apiece. Sell hit two doubles.

Nielsen struck out seven in six innings. The game was called when Forest Suero’s sacrifice fly gave the Senators a 10-run lead in the bottom of the sixth.

