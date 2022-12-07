Billings Central, Laurel, Lockwood basketball coaches hope teams find the answers to their questions

BILLINGS — The Billings Central girls are in a transition phase after graduating one of their program’s best players while Laurel’s boys have plenty of spots to fill after seven players graduated.

Laurel’s girls are already off to a 2-0 start, and Billings Central’s boys want to return to the state tournament after a rare miss last season.

And in Lockwood, both programs are looking to make strides in their second varsity seasons.

But what are the key questions facing the Yellowstone County Class A programs? We reached out to those coaches and asked each one to tell us what top question their team needs to answer this season for them to have a successful season.

Billings Central boys

The set-up: One of coach Jim Stergar’s favorite phrases is “tradition never graduates,” and he might have a point. In his 10 previous seasons with the Rams, Stergar’s teams have played Saturday night at the state tournament seven times and played for a state championship six times. Last season wasn’t one of those years, however, as the Rams finished 12-9 and failed to make the state tourney.

Stergar’s question: When will we reach our potential and beyond?

Stergar says: “Similar to most years, but more prevalent this year, is that we will need to have clearly defined roles on our team and each member will need to fulfill their role to the best of their ability. Besides that, we will need to work well together and become a close-knit family that brings out the best in each other, encourages each other, and reaches beyond its potential to be the best possible team we can be while having fun doing it.”

Billings Central girls

The set-up: A 20-4 season saw the Rams reach the state title game for the third straight season, but they lost to Havre for the second time in three tries. A big part of that three-year run was due to point guard Mya Hansen, who now plays at Boise State after averaging 17.8 points per game last season. The Rams have had a lot of depth over the years — they were named co-state champs in the COVID-shortened tournament year of 2020 — but most things offensively and defensively ran through Hansen, the 2022 Gatorade Player of the Year, first.

Coach Jetton Ailes’ question: How committed are we to doing our part to achieve success?

Ailes says: “Can we combine our individual skills into a collective focused effort on consistent basis? Anyone can go to practice, but are we there to get better? Getting better every day is the goal. If we can do that, the success will take care of itself.”

Laurel boys

The set-up: Last season the Locomotives had a stretch where they won 12 of 15 games, but lost out in two games at the state tournament and finished the season 15-10. Seven seniors graduated and all were a part of the Locos’ main rotation, and that turnover was evident in season-opening losses to Havre (72-44) and Glendive (76-21) last weekend.

Coach Tony Trudnowski’s question: How quickly can we form our new identity?

Trudnowski says: “We have a new wave of athletes coming in — many of which have never entered a varsity game before this season — with different strengths and weaknesses than the teams I’ve coached before. Our potential is high, but we’re working from the beginning on establishing our new identity and finding what works, and what doesn’t work, with this group. We have the ability to be competitive down the stretch not only this season but certainly for the next few years. Growth is challenging, but if you make it through ups and downs, the challenge can make it that much more rewarding in the end.”

Laurel girls

The set-up: A 12-9 campaign in coach Buddy Windy Boy’s first season ended with a 1-2 performance at the Eastern A Divisional. Leading scorer Alyse Aby (13.8 points per game), who recently signed with Idaho State, is back, as is Emma Timm, the team’s second-leading scorer at 10.7 points per game. Laurel opened the season last weekend with wins over two-time defending state champ Havre at home and a road triumph at Glendive.

Windy Boy’s question: Does anyone remember you from last season?

Windy Boy says: “Did you make an impression on anyone last season? It’s a simple answer to start the year off … no, no one remembers our team from last season. We may have had good or decent games here and there. We had a couple of ‘almost’ wins against tough teams, but ‘almost’ never counts.”

Lockwood boys

The set-up: The Lions picked up their first-ever varsity win in just their second game last year, but managed to win just four more the rest of the way to finish 5-15. Coach Bobby Anderson didn’t have a senior on the roster, but he has seven this year on a team that saw four players average 8 points per game or more.

Anderson’s question: How will we handle adversity when it hits?

Anderson says: “Successful seasons typically boil down to two things: One, how are we going to be at the small things? And two, how are we going to act when things don’t go our way? These are two things we talk about every day as a team. It’s an everyday conversation we have and we feel if we can do both of those things the correct way, the right way, we have belief in ourselves that we can have a successful season.”

Lockwood girls

The set-up: After losing their first eight varsity games – last season was the Lions first as a varsity program – Lockwood went 5-8 in its final 13 games. Coach Robert Tedlund’s team didn’t have a player above the sophomore level last season, and, led by now-sophomore Tailey Harris, who averaged 21.2 points per game, will remain one of the youngest teams around. The time is over for excuses, though, Tedlund said.

Tedlund’s question: Did we work hard enough this offseason to compete with the top dogs?

Tedlund says: “It is time to start competing with the best teams. We challenged our girls to hit the weight room, get thousands of shots up, and play a ton of ball this summer, and many of them responded. We will see if that work was enough and how far we have yet to go in year two. We open with Hardin, one of the best teams in the state and one of the best-coached teams in the state. We then play one of the best Class B teams (Huntley Project) a few days later and then also play the top-ranked team in the West (Hamilton). We are running through a gauntlet to start the year so we will know the answer to this question before Christmas.”