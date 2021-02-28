Billings Senior boys to host Billings West in State AA basketball play-in game

BILLINGS — The No. 4 Billings Senior Broncs will entertain the No. 5 Billings West Golden Bears in a boys basketball State AA play-in game on Thursday at 7 p.m.
The schedule for the Class AA state tourney play-in games was announced on Sunday. Winners of the play-in games will advance to the state tournament. The combined Class AA boys and girls state basketball tournaments are March 10-13 in Great Falls.
The teams were seeded for the play-in games based on their regular-season finish in the conference standings.
A doubleheader is set for the Senior gym on Thursday as No. 5 Great Falls will play the No. 4 Broncs at 4 p.m. in a girls basketball play-in game.
The Billings West girls are the No. 1 seed in the East and will host No. 8 Bozeman Gallatin at 5 p.m. on Thursday.
There is also a twin bill set at Billings Skyview on Thursday.
The Falcons boys are the No. 2 seed in the East and will host No. 7 Belgrade at 7 p.m. The Skyview girls, seeded third, will host No. 6 Great Falls CMR at 4 p.m.
According to a news release from Billings Public Schools, game tickets will be available at the activities office of Senior, Skyview and West on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Tickets are on sale on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tickets for the crosstown match with the West and Senior boys will be sold at both schools.
Only visiting team spectator tickets will be sold at the door.
Tickets will only be sold to guests of the participants. Tickets for the general public won't be sold.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, attendance will be limited to six fans per basketball participant, and four per participant for band, cheer and dance.
Players on the JV, sophomore and freshmen teams will be allowed to attend without a ticket, but won't be allowed spectators.
All social-distancing and mask guidelines will remain in place for the play-in games. The games will also be streamed on the subscription-based NFHS Network.
The release noted that state tournament tickets will be available as early as Friday with details to be released.