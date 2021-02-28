Billings Senior boys to host Billings West in State AA basketball play-in game

BILLINGS — The No. 4 Billings Senior Broncs will entertain the No. 5 Billings West Golden Bears in a boys basketball State AA play-in game on Thursday at 7 p.m.

The schedule for the Class AA state tourney play-in games was announced on Sunday. Winners of the play-in games will advance to the state tournament. The combined Class AA boys and girls state basketball tournaments are March 10-13 in Great Falls.

The teams were seeded for the play-in games based on their regular-season finish in the conference standings.

A doubleheader is set for the Senior gym on Thursday as No. 5 Great Falls will play the No. 4 Broncs at 4 p.m. in a girls basketball play-in game.

The Billings West girls are the No. 1 seed in the East and will host No. 8 Bozeman Gallatin at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

There is also a twin bill set at Billings Skyview on Thursday.

The Falcons boys are the No. 2 seed in the East and will host No. 7 Belgrade at 7 p.m. The Skyview girls, seeded third, will host No. 6 Great Falls CMR at 4 p.m.