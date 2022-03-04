Billings skates past Havre, 5-3, at state high school hockey tourney

BILLINGS — Jensen Weatherford and Elijah Nickisch each scored twice and the Billings Bulls defeated the Havre Ice Hawks 5-3 at the Montana Amateur Hockey Association state high school tourney Friday morning at Centennial Ice Arena.

Ian Laib also scored a goal for the Bulls (14-7).

For Havre, Austin Boyce scored a pair of goals. Michael Emge had the other goal for Havre (10-12).

Assisting on goals for Billings were Daylon Rinebarger, Seth Hanson, Reyes Nava and Clint Isakson.

Boyce and Jacob Herring were credited on assists when Emge scored for Havre.

Stephen Preputin and Herring assisted on Boyce's first goal. Kaine Black had an assist on Boyce's last goal.

Billings led 3-0 in the opening minutes as Weatherford scored at 14:39, Nickisch at 13:31 and Weatherford at 12:36. Boyce then scored at 12:13 to bring Havre within two, 3-1. The last goal of the opening period was tallied when Emge scored at 2:26 of the first and Havre trailed 3-2.

Nickisch scored the lone goal of the second and Billings led 4-2. Boyce scored at 16:28 of the third for Havre, but Laib found the net at 1:41 of the third to ice the scoring.

Billings coach Gary Dimon said the win puts Billings into the semifinals on Saturday. Billings is scheduled to play Missoula at 5:15 pm. on Friday and that match will determine seeding out of the blue pool for Saturday.

Joe Rolfson was the goalie for Billings. He had 24 saves against 27 shots. Clara Holland was the goalie for Havre. Holland had 28 saves against 33 shots.

Weatherford and Holland were honored as the MVPs of the game said Dimon.

"The kids played hard and did really well," said Dimon of the Bulls.

Overall, seven teams are entered in the state tournament. Four more games were scheduled for Friday.

The championship game is set for Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at Centennial.

