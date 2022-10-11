 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoreboard: High school soccer box scores (Oct. 11)

Boys

BOZEMAN 2, BOZEMAN GALLATIN 1

HELENA CAPITAL 4, MISSOULA BIG SKY 0

WHITEFISH 4, POLSON 0

Girls

BOZEMAN GALLATIN 2, BOZEMAN 1

MISSOULA BIG SKY 3, HELENA CAPITAL 3

Breaking News