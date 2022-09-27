 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Denny Menholt Chevrolet Sports

Scoreboard: High school soccer (Sept. 27)

  • Updated
  • 0

Boys

BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, LIVINGSTON 1

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Max Mai.

LIVINGSTON: No stats reported.

Girls

BILLINGS CENTRAL 5, LIVINGSTON 0

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Amaya Lorash 3; Abby Derbyshire 2. Assists – Kendall Wahl 2; Lily Bland 1.

LIVINGSTON: Did not score.

GREAT FALLS 4, BELGRADE 0

BELGRADE: Did not score.

GREAT FALLS: Goals – Tahlia Murillo 1; Addi Kynett 1; Addie Slaughter 1; Emma Pachek 1. Assists – Aubrey Bretz 1; Sydney Graf 1. Saves – Isabella Pachek 9.

People are also reading…

LAUREL 8, LOCKWOOD 0

LOCKWOOD: Stats not reported.

LAUREL: Stats not reported.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female rock climbing team makes history in Spain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News