Scoreboard: High school soccer (Sept. 27)

Boys
BILLINGS CENTRAL 1, LIVINGSTON 1
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Max Mai.
LIVINGSTON: No stats reported.
Girls
BILLINGS CENTRAL 5, LIVINGSTON 0
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Amaya Lorash 3; Abby Derbyshire 2. Assists – Kendall Wahl 2; Lily Bland 1.
LIVINGSTON: Did not score.
GREAT FALLS 4, BELGRADE 0
BELGRADE: Did not score.
GREAT FALLS: Goals – Tahlia Murillo 1; Addi Kynett 1; Addie Slaughter 1; Emma Pachek 1. Assists – Aubrey Bretz 1; Sydney Graf 1. Saves – Isabella Pachek 9.
People are also reading…
LAUREL 8, LOCKWOOD 0
LOCKWOOD: Stats not reported.
LAUREL: Stats not reported.