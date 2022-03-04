State high school hockey: Bozeman vs.Billings and Missoula vs. Flathead to meet in semis Saturday

BILLINGS — The host Billings Bulls will be appearing in the semifinals after playing to a 1-1 record on Friday at the Montana Amateur Hockey Association state high school tourney at Centennial Ice Arena.

Meeting the Bulls in the semifinals will be Bozeman at 2:15 p.m. on Saturday. The second semifinal of the day will pit Missoula vs. Flathead at 4:30 p.m. The puck will drop at 10 a.m. for the first game on Saturday, when Great Falls tangles with Helena.

Jensen Weatherford and Elijah Nickisch each scored twice and the Bulls defeated the Havre Ice Hawks 5-3 to open play Friday morning at Centennial.

In the day's first night game and the fourth contest overall Friday, the previous two state champions met and defending champion Missoula downed Billings 7-2.

Earlier in the second contest of the day, Missoula topped Helena 6-3.

Missoula improved to 17-5 with the two victories. Billings was 14-8 at the conclusion of Friday.

In the third game on Friday, Flathead downed Great Falls 6-2.

Bozeman (17-5) beat Flathead 9-5 in the final game of the day on Friday.

Bozeman finished the regular season in first place and started the tourney with a 4-0 win over Great Falls on Thursday.

Billings 5, Havre 3

Ian Laib also scored a goal for the Bulls against Havre.

For Havre, Austin Boyce scored a pair of goals. Michael Emge had the other goal for Havre (10-12).

Assisting on goals for Billings were Daylon Rinebarger, Seth Hanson, Reyes Nava and Clint Isakson.

Boyce and Jacob Herring were credited on assists when Emge scored for Havre.

Stephen Preputin and Herring assisted on Boyce's first goal. Kaine Black had an assist on Boyce's last goal.

Billings led 3-0 in the opening minutes as Weatherford scored at 14:39, Nickisch at 13:31 and Weatherford at 12:36. Boyce then scored at 12:13 to bring Havre within two, 3-1. The last goal of the opening period was tallied when Emge scored at 2:26 of the first and Havre trailed 3-2.

Nickisch scored the lone goal of the second and Billings led 4-2. Boyce scored at 16:28 of the third for Havre, but Laib found the net at 1:41 of the third to ice the scoring.

Billings coach Gary Dimon said the win put Billings into the semifinals on Saturday. Missoula's win over Billings later Friday helped to determine seeding out of the blue pool for Saturday.

Joe Rolfson was the goalie for Billings. He had 24 saves against 27 shots. Clara Holland was the goalie for Havre. Holland had 28 saves against 33 shots.

Weatherford and Holland were honored as the MVPs of the game said Dimon.

"The kids played hard and did really well," said Dimon of the Bulls.

Overall, seven teams are entered in the state tournament.

Pool placing

In the very first tourney game on Thursday, Havre downed Helena, 8-7.

The teams were split into two pools for their first two days of matches.

In the red pool, Bozeman finished first, Flathead second and Great Falls third.

In the blue pool, Missoula was first, Billings second, Havre third, and Helena fourth.

There will be recognition of every senior on each team, 43 total, beginning at 12:15 p.m. Saturday. The awards ceremony will also include scholarships, Mr. and Miss Hockey honors and all-state recognition.

On Sunday, the fifth-sixth place game begins at 8 a.m., followed by the third-fourth place match at 10:15 a.m. and the championship at 12:30 p.m.

Admission is free and concessions are available.

