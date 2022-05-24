Guide to the Class A state tennis tournament

BOZEMAN — If Ignacio Carrion hadn’t defeated Jake Bellamah in the boys singles title match, last week’s Class B-C tennis tournament would have ended with repeat champions across the board.

This week’s State A tennis tourney, also set in Bozeman, will conclude with much less familiarity.

Miles City’s Dalton Polesky is the only State A singles or doubles champion from last year who wasn’t a senior. Polson rolled to the girls team title but graduated most of its top players. Defending boys champion Havre returns many of its state participants from last season, but that team race was extremely close.

The first rounds of the 2022 State A tournament will begin Thursday at Bozeman High (for the boys) and Bozeman Gallatin (for the girls). This year’s group of mostly — if not all — new champions will be crowned Friday at Bozeman High.

Following is a breakdown of the contenders at this week’s tournament:

State A tennis

May 26-27

at Bozeman and Gallatin high schools

2021 individual champions: Dalton Polesky, Miles City (boys singles); Gracie Smyley, Whitefish (girls singles); Ben Noteboom/Kent Swisse, Hardin (boys doubles); Berkeley Ellis/Qia Harlan, Polson (girls doubles).

2021 team champions: Havre (boys), Polson (girls).

Polesky plays four sports. Tennis might be his best.

Polesky carries an undefeated career singles record into state. He earned a 6-1, 6-2 over Havre’s Josh Currie in last year’s State A boys singles championship match, and he topped Currie in three sets last week for the Northeast A Divisional tournament boys single title.

Both Polesky and Currie are now seniors, so the boys singles final could be a rematch. Hamilton sophomore Andy Purcell, who lost to Currie in the second round and took sixth a year ago, now plays doubles.

Four of Havre’s five boys who played at state last year are now seniors. Runner-up Whitefish, which lost to Havre by two points, returns four of six state participants from last year, and those aren’t the only two boys teams with championship-caliber talent.

There will be a new boys doubles champion, as last season’s first-place duo from Hardin — Ben Noteboom and Kent Swisse — were both seniors. They beat a then-freshman, Polson’s Torrin Ellis, but his partner Michael Smith graduated.

Perhaps the void will be filled by Dillon seniors John Bramlett and Marcus Sandall. Bramlett took fifth with then-senior Jett Mosher in boys doubles at state last year, while Sandall lost to Polesky in the second round of the singles bracket and didn’t place. Bramlett and Sandall won the boys doubles title at last week’s Southwest A Divisional tournament.

The Polson girls nearly doubled up the State A runner-up Whitefish last year, 37 to 19. The vast majority of Polson’s points came from their doubles teams — Ellis and Harlan beat teammates Ara Mercer and Megan Rost.

Those four were all seniors, as was teammate Taylor Collinge. The only other Polson girls player with state experience is now-junior Clara Todd, who placed fourth in doubles with Collinge last May.

Todd was the only girls State A top-five girls doubles player who wasn’t a senior last year. Livingston’s Debbie Chambers and Tess Cocotos, who placed sixth, are both back this season, although they lost to Billings Central’s Zi’Onna Leikam-Morton and Loree Reck in the girls doubles championship match at the Southeast A Divisional tournament last week.

Smyley beat Columbia Falls’ Hannah Schweikert for the 2021 State A girls singles championship, and both were seniors. The new champion could be Hamilton’s Eliana Foss, who placed third last year as a junior after losing to Schweikert in the semifinals.

Whitefish’s Lauren Brown is the only other returning State A girls singles placer. She finished sixth last year as a junior.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story said Andy Purcell is still a singles player. That error has been fixed.

