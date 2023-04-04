High school track and field
Top 10 rankings
Lists compiled from meet results submitted on athletic.net. State record times listed in parentheses.
(Through April 4)
BOYS
100 meters (10.5): Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 11.2; Carter White Frenchtown, 11.32; Jackson Whicker, Miles City, 11.45; Hudson Lembke, Missoula Sentinel, 11.59; Breck Ferris, Thompson Falls, 11.63; Kaeden Sager, East Helena, 11.64; Brayden McCoy, Valley Christian, 11.74; Jade Willson, Miles City, 11.74; Brogan Gard, Stevensville, 11.75; Riley Cline, Miles City; 11.76.
AA-Lembke, Missoula Sentinel; A-White, Frenchtown; B-Ferris, Thompson Falls; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
200 meters (21.06): Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan; 22.73; Treyton Graham, Dillon, 23.51; Miles Wells, Hardin, 23.83; Riley Cline, Miles City, 23.86; Kort Lehman, Missoula Hellgate, 23.88; Eli Nourse, Dillon, 24.06; Max Cianflone, Hamilton, 24.14; William Wagner, Florence, 24.18; Keaton Piedalue, Charlo, 24.36; Jackson Whicker, Miles City, 24.44.
AA-Lehman, Missoula Hellgate; A-Graham, Dillon; B-Wagner, Florence; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
400 meters (47.52): Owen Hoag, Seeley-Swan, 52.42; Derek Criddle, Corvallis, 52.99; Garrett Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin, 53.15; Keagen Crosby, Missoula Sentinel, 53.22; Gavin Garrison, Dillon, 53.32; Grady Caton, Missoula Hellgate, 53.78; Issac Kohler, Butte, 54.31; Hunter Bailey, Baker, 54.41; Max Cianflone, Hamilton, 54.91; Mason Elliott, Plains, 56.11.
AA-Dahlke, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Criddle, Corvallis; B-Bailey, Baker; C-Hoag, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (1:50.22): Aidan Brown, Belgrade, 2:04.01; Ben Shaules, Missoula Sentinel, 2:04.42; Ben Steadman, Dillon, 2:08.27; Hunter Bailey, Baker, 2:09.72; Gavin Hagber, Corvallis, 2:11.05; Jaden Silha, Glendive, 2:11.21; Eli Heacock, Broadus, 2:11.86; Beck Whicker, Miles City, 2:12.74; Kaden Hennessey, Butte,2:14.05; Marcus Hermes, Troy, 2:15.97.
AA-Brown, Belgrade; A-Steadman, Dillon; B-Bailey, Baker; C-Heacock, Broadus.
1,600 meters (4:12.06): Weston Brown, Bozeman, 4:21.5; Nathan Neil, Bozeman, 4:22.28; Finneas Colescott, Missoula Hellgate, 4:28.47; Carson Steckelberg, Bozeman Gallatin, 4:31.56; Evan Bennett, Hamilton, 4:33.04; Tyler Inabnit, Missoula Sentinel, 4:37.27; Thomas Oylear, Broadus, 4:37.68; Jaden Silha, Glendive, 4:39.21; Daniel Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 4:39.74; Quinn Newman, Missoula Sentinel, 4:40.44..
AA-Brown, Bozeman; A-Bennett, Hamilton; B-Luke Mest, Jefferson, 4:52.58; C-Oylear, Broadus.
3,200 meters (9:04.35): Thomas Oylear, Broadus, 10:10.76; Wilson Schmidt, Belgrade, 10:11.26; Luke Mest, Jefferson, 10:20.74; Taylor Doleac, Hamilton, 10:21.22; Callum Coots, Missoula Sentinel, 10:24.8; Carter Heggem, Sidney, 10:36.13; Anthony Ackerman, Glendive, 10:46.47; Kyler Harris, Florence, 10:47.06; Samuel McCarter, Missoula Sentinel, 10:48; Thomas McKee, Missoula Sentinel, 10:51.89.
AA-Schmidt, Belgrade; A-Doleac, Hamilton; B-Mest, Jefferson; C-Oylear, Broadus.
110 hurdles (14.14): Corbin Weltzien, Missoula Hellgate, 14.98; Nash Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 15.06; Aiden Read, Corvallis, 15.43; Nathan Tuinstra, Valley Christian, 16.39; William Martin, Darby, 16.46; Brody Hardy, Frenchtown, 16.7; Sam Henderson, Butte Central, 16.75; Nate Davis, Corvallis, 17.05; Spencer Cruse, Hamilton, 17.25; Mason Elliott, Plains, 17.32.
AA-Weltzien, Missoula Hellgate; A-Read, Corvallis; B-Elliott, Plains; C-Tuinstra, Valley Christian.
300 hurdles (37.66): Nash Coley, Bozeman Gallatin, 41.87; Aiden Read, Corvallis, 42.51; Spencer Cruse, Hamilton, 44.14; Brody Hardy, Frenchtown, 44.92; William Martin, Darby, 45.19; Mason Elliott, Plains, 45.42; Nate Davis, Corvallis, 45.45; Corbin Weltzien, Missoula Hellgate, 45.49; Nick McAllister, Hot Springs, 45.51; Noah Rausch, Frenchtown, 46.
AA-Coley, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Read, Corvallis; B-Elliott, Plains; C-Martin, Darby.
400-meter relay (41.48): Dillon, 43.79; Frenchtown, 44.8; Miles City, 45.63; Seeley-Swan, 46.01; Stevensville, 46.13; Belgrade, 46.36; Florence, 46.53; Hamilton, 46.68; Corvallis, 46.83; Broadus, 47.02.
AA-Belgrade; A-Dillon; B-Florence; C-Seeley-Swan.
1600-meter relay (3:18.01): Dillon, 3:34.75; Hamilton, 3:35.78; Missoula Hellgate, 3:36.94; Miles City, 3:38.58; Belgrade, 3:39.33; Missoula Sentinel, 3:39.78; Frenchtown, 3:41.3; Florence, 3:46.53; Broadus, 3:47.4; Seeley-Swan, 3:48.04.
AA-Missoula Hellgate; A-Dillon; B-Florence; C-Broadus.
Shot Put (68-0.5): Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 56-1.5; Jack Murray, Bozeman Gallatin, 50-2.5; Hunter Gum, Stevensville, 48-10; Dalton Noble, Jefferson, 45-7.5; AJ McGouldrick, Hamilton, 44-0.5; Wyatt Miles, Corvallis, 43-1; Bryce Grebe, Melstone, 43-0.25; Isaac Stoker, Corvallis, 42-6.5; Riley Phipps, Glendive, 42-0; Luke Oxarart, Jefferson, 41-4.
AA-Murray, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Burrows, Hamilton; B-Noble, Jefferson; C-Grebe, Melstone.
Discus (193-7): Andrew Burrows, Hamilton, 165-4; Klayton Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 135-6, Bryce Grebe, Melstone, 134-8; Jack Murray, Bozeman Gallatin, 131-6; Kyler Stenson, Butte, 131-6; Hooper Reed, Darby, 127-1; Gunner Wright, Dillon, 126-10; Isaac Stoker, Corvallis, 125-0; Hunter Gum, Stevensville, 123-9; Raiden Bialorucki, Glendive, 123-0.
AA-Murray, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Burrows, Hamilton; B-outside the overall top 25; C-Kovatch, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (213-4): Aiden Nichols, Missoula Hellgate, 174-1; Kellan Beller, Stevensville, 157-4; Charley Crawford, Arlee, 153-10; Levi Reynoso, Corvallis, 153-6; Timber Nilson, Missoula Hellgate, 153-1; Kee Christiansen, Dillon, 151-9; Jace Oxarart, Jefferson, 145-0; Hunter Losech, Corvallis, 144-8; Gunner Wright, Dillon, 141-5; Rudy Hess, Missoula Sentinel, 140-8; Taegan Wahl, Glendive, 140-8.
AA-Nichols, Missoula Hellgate; A-Beller, Stevensville; B-Crawford, Arlee; C-Andrew Tallon, Philipsburg, 138-8.
High Jump (7-1.5): Derek Criddle, Corvallis, 6-0; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 6-0; Sam Henderson, Butte Central, 5-10; Quinn Lue, Florence, 5-10; Elijah Fisher, Valley Christian, 5-10; Emmett Zander, Missoula Hellgate, 5-10; Craig Allmacher, Missoula Hellgate, 5-10; Breck Ferris, Thompson Falls, 5-10; Cody Lamoreux, Frenchtown, 5-8; Hudson Bain, Hamilton, 5-8; TJ Brown, Stevensville, 5-8; Jerek Janz, Baker, 5-8; Kohbe Smith, Glendive, 5-8.
AA-Zander and Allmacher, Missoula Hellgate; A-Criddle, Corvallis and Holter, Butte Central; B-Lue, Florence, and Ferris, Thompson Falls; C-Fisher, Valley Christian.
Pole Vault (16-4): Taylor Searle, Hamilton, 14-1; Blaine Downing, Saco, 12-6; Hayden Demptster, Lincoln, 12-0; Cameron Tobiness, Butte, 12-0; Brody Hardy, 11-6; Caleb Utter, Eureka, 10-1; Decker Milender, Superior, 10-0; Isaac Clifford, Missoula Sentinel, 10-0; Conner Howard, Plentywood, 10-0; Taden Sokoloski, Glendive, 10-0.
AA-Tobiness, Butte; A-Searle, Hamilton; B-Utter, Eureka; C-Downing, Saco.
Long Jump (23-8): Kohbe Smith, Glendive, 22-2.5; Carter White, Frenchtown, 21-5.5; Xander Pugh, Nashua, 21-0; Kyle Holter, Butte Central, 20-11; Cameron Tobiness, Butte, 20-5; Klayton Kovatch, Seeley-Swan, 20-1.5; Bo Demarais, Butte, 20-0; Grady Winston, Butte, 19-11.25; Trevor Held, East Helena, 19-10.75; Sam Henderson, Butte Central, 19-10.75.
AA-Tobiness, Butte; A-Smith, Glendive; B-Breck Ferris, Thompson Falls, 19-5.5; C-Pugh, Nashua.
Triple Jump (48-9.5): Sam Henderson, Butte Central, 43-11; Kohbe Smith, Glendive, 42-3; Cameron Tobiness, Butte, 41-11; Skeet Scharfe, Missoula Hellgate, 40-7; Zander Pugh, Nashua, 40-0.25; Tommy Bender, Hamilton, 38-7.5; Jaxon Bilbrey, Broadus, 38-6; Kempton Sloan, Troy, 38-5.25; Nathan Tuinstra, Valley Christian, 38-3; Nicholas Bray, Belgrade, 38-0.
AA-Tobiness, Butte; A-Henderson, Butte Central; B-Sloan, Troy; C-Pugh, Nashua.
GIRLS
100 meters (12.08): Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 13.08; Farah Wyche, Corvallis, 13.25; Anneliese Bessette, Missoula Hellgate, 13.33; Camy Hoiland, Anaconda, 13.4; Jenna Ellis, Hamilton, 13.42; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 13.43; Sofia Szollosi, Missoula Hellgate, 13.49; Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 13.52; Heidi Phalen, Miles City, 13.54; Malea Egan, Colstrip, 13.55.
AA-Bessette, Missoula Hellgate; A-Hutchison, Stevensville; B-Hoiland, Anaconda; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
200 meters (24.75): Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 26.96; Ashlyn Graham, Bozeman Gallatin, 27.84; Anneleise Bessette, Missoula Hellgate, 27.88; Alexis Daigle, Frenchtown, 28.01; Ruby Lorenz, Missoula Sentinel, 28.36; Madi Nelson, Hamilton, 28.59; Farach Wyche, Corvallis, 28.59; Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 28.64; Malea Egan, Colstrip, 28.64; Maggie Schock, Glendive, 28.64.
AA-Graham, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Hutchison, Stevensville; B-Egan, Colstrip; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
400 meters (54.62): Breanna Smith, Missoula Sentinel, 59.61; Ashlyn Graham, Bozeman Gallatin, 1:02.6; Jenna Ellis, Hamilton, 1:03.01; Ruby Lorenz, Missoula Sentinel, 1:03.81; Madi Nelson, Hamilton, 1:04.98; Malea Egan, Colstrip, 1:05.45; Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin, 1:06.48; Lily Apedaile, Hamilton, 1:07.21; Taryn Appelhans, Florence, 1:07.28; Maddie Zimmer, Broadus, 1:07.99.
AA-Smith, Missoula Sentinel; A-Ellis, Hamilton; B-Egan, Colstrip; C-Zimmer, Broadus.
800 meters (2:05.65): Sophia Miller, Missoula Hellgate, 2:22.03; Kaitlyn Skinner, Missoula Hellgate, 2:23.37; Rose Wiltse, Missoula Hellgate, 2:25.17; Grace Stewart, Belgrade, 2:25.75; Jamison Molloy, Missoula Hellgate, 2:26.67; Mykayla Miller, Missoula Sentinel, 2:30.33; Greta Tooke, Miles City, 2:30.51; Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 2:31.54; Stella Diaz, Missoula Hellgate, 2:32.19; Karis Brightwings-Pease, Hardin, 2:34.14.
AA-Miller, Missoula Hellgate; A-Tooke, Miles City; B-Jordan Thex, Colstrip, 2:46.75; C-Braelynn Mangold, Superior, 2:37.61.
1,600 meters (4:43.51): Claire Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin, 5:21.62; Mariah Aragon, Hardin, 5:31.53; Malia Bradford, Missoula Sentinel, 5:38.27; Laurie Davidson, Corvallis, 5:39.97; Clare Castleberry, Missoula Hellgate, 5:45.31; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 5:46.48; Hailey Powell, Dillon, 5:47.46; Violet Jessop, Corvallis, 5:52.13; Annika Kendrick, Missoula Hellgate, 5:53.65; Audrey Baldwin, Missoula Hellgate, 5:55.85.
AA-Rutherford, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Aragon, Hardin; B-Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls, 6:09.78; C-Kaul, Plentywood.
3,200 meters (10:23.31): Olivia Buoy, Corvallis, 12:46.92; Kiley Buchnowski, Plentywood, 12:58.86; Ellie Baxter, Thompson Falls, 13:08.97; Autumn Benson, Corvallis, 13:20.77; Elizabeth Cornelius, Missoula Sentinel, 13:24.31; Sierra Berry, Hamilton, 13:26.16; Breeana Helfrich, Belgrade, 14:06.57; Sierra Wissenbach, Corvallis, 14:42.86; Faith Palmer, Thompson Falls, 14:52; Christina Joy, Missoula Sentinel, 15:16.35.
AA-Cornelius, Missoula Sentinel; A-Benson, Corvallis; B-Baxter, Thompson Falls; C-Buchnowski, Plentywood.
100 hurdles (14.11): Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 16.65; Rylee Herbstritt, Corvallis, 17.06; Emma McCauley, Jefferson, 17.2; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 17.25; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 17.32; Taevyn Beaudin, Valley Christian, 17.65; Anita Black, Bozeman Gallatin, 17.71; Riley McCoy, Dillon, 18.16; Gravie Yakos, Drummond, 18.54; Julia Siefert, Hamilton, 18.63.
AA-Black, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Lewis, Corvallis; B-McCauley, Jefferson; C-Kaul, Plentywood.
300 hurdles (42.87): Olivia Lewis, Corvallis, 45.89; Rylee Herbstritt, Corvallis, 50.11; Hope Gonsioroski, Baker, 51.88; Emilee Searle, Hamilton, 52.58; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 52.76; Anita Black, Bozeman Gallatin, 53.33; Mataya Tipton, Glendive, 53.7; Violet Kreilick, Missoula Hellgate, 53.96; Haidyn Guckenberg, Eureka, 54.07; Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 54.67.
AA-Black, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Lewis, Corvallis; B-Gonsioroski, Baker; C-Kaul, Plentywood.
400-meter relay (47.55): Missoula Hellgate, 52.34; Dillon, 53.08; Hamilton, 53.2; Frenchtown, 53.67; Stevensville, 53.92; Florence, 55.02; Anaconda, 55.7; Miles City, 56.24; East Helena, 56.29; Eureka, 56.36.
AA-Missoula Hellgate; A-Dillon; B-Eureka; C-Broadus, 56.6.
1,600-meter relay (3:52.46): Missoula Hellgate, 4:19.36; Hamilton, 4:20.25; Missoula Sentinel, 4:24.82; Dillon, 4:35.33; Corvallis, 4:40.59; Seeley-Swan, 4:40.9; Miles City, 4:42.37; Broadus, 4:44.9; Frenchtown, 4:49.36; Thompson Falls, 4:51.46.
AA-Missoula Hellgate; A-Hamilton; B-Thompson Falls; C-Seeley-Swan.
Shot put (47-6): Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 38-11; Emma Brensdal, Plentywood, 36-1.25; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 36-0.5; Tyanna Jessop, Hamilton, 35-10; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 35-7; Alexis Deming, Plains, 35-1; Taylor Simon, Belgrade, 34-1.5; Milana Bestor, Corvallis, 33-7; Ella Safranski, Bozeman Gallatin, 31-9.5; Tia Dees, Nashua, 31-5.25.
AA-Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Jessop, Hamilton; B-Rogers, Colstrip; C-Brensdal, Plentywood.
Discus (157-0): Emma Brensdal, Plentywood, 113-7; Tesse Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin, 113-3.5; Alexis Deming, Plains, 113-3; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 112-5.5; McKenna Storment, Missoula Hellgate, 109-1; Tyanna Jessop, Hamilton, 104-3; Talen Rogers, Colstrip, 103-3; Ava Leopold, Corvallis, 101-7; Ayda Griffin, Hamilton, 101-2; Lillian Boyd, Seeley-Swan, 100-5.
AA-Kamps, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Winkler, Hamilton; B-Deming, Plains; C-Brensdal, Plentywood.
Javelin (156-11): Ava Dierolf, Bozeman Gallatin, 117-0; Mya Winkler, Hamilton, 113-7; Jessie Struna, Drummond, 112-9; Bailey Casagrande, Missoula Sentinel, 108-5; Danielle Sexton, Seeley-Swan, 107-7; Hailey Hiller, Missoula Sentinel, 106-5; Sarah Clark, Custer-Hysham, 105-7; Scarlett Gard, Stevensville, 102-9; Milana Bestor, Corvallis, 102-5; Jaeli Jenkins, Bozeman Gallatin, 102-0.
AA-Dierolf, Bozeman Gallatin; A-Winkler, Hamilton; B-Chesney Lowe, Thompson Falls, 99-0; C-Struna, Drummond.
High Jump (5-9.5): Audrey Sampsen, Plentywood, 5-4; Emilee Searle, Hamilton, 5-1; Claire Hutchison, Stevensville, 5-0; Ayda Griffin, Hamilton, 5-0; Codi Nagle, Glendive, 5-0; Lexi Nelson, Drummond, 4-10; Delaney Wagner, Drummond, 4-10; MaKenna Torske, Hardin, 4-10; Remmi Stanger, Eureka, 4-9; Krymzen Dempster, Lincoln, 4-8; Theresa Malachinski, Stevensville, 4-8; Kaitlyn Hammett, Missoula Sentinel, 4-8; Sophie Petrino, Missoula Hellgate, 4-8; Kaitlin Brown, Glendive, 4-8.
AA-Hammett, Missoula Sentinel and Petrino, Missoula Hellgate; A-Searle, Hamilton; B-Stanger, Eureka; C-Sampsen, Plentywood.
Pole Vault (13-0): Charlie Ham, Frenchtown, 10-6; Annie Kaul, Plentywood, 10-0; Hannah Moses, Missoula Hellgate, 9-6; Landrie Anderson, Missoula Hellgate, 9-6; Megan Frank, Glendive, 9-6; Chesnee Lawerence, Hamilton, 9-0; Codi Nagle, Glendive, 9-0; Chaeley Lawerence, Hamilton, 8-6; Aviv Guscio, Missoula Sentinel, 8-6; Maggie Schock, Glendive, 8-6.
AA-Moses and Anderson, Missoula Hellgatel; A-Ham, Frenchtown; B-Karli Campbell, Eureka, 7-7; C-Kaul, Plentywood.
Long Jump (19-3.75): Emily Maughan, Seeley-Swan, 16-10.5; Alix Mund, Missoula Hellgate, 16-5.25; Cadence Ferreira, Bozeman Gallatin, 16-2; Camy Hoiland, Anaconda, 15-10; Jamie Kearbey, St. Regis, 15-9; Kylie Konen, Dillon, 15-9; Montannah Piar, Philipsburg, 15-9; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 15-9; Farah Wyche, Corvallis, 15-8.5; Krystan Hafla, Jordan, 15-8.
AA-Mund, Missoula Hellgate; A-Konen, Dillon; B-Hoiland, Anaconda; C-Maughan, Seeley-Swan.
Triple Jump (39-9.25): Afton Wride, Kalispell Flathead, 35-8.5; Krystan Hafla, Jordan, 33-10; Mia Stephan, Kalispell Flathead, 32-11; Taevyn Beaudin, Valley Christian, 32-9.5; Zoey Morast, Dillon, 32-8; Sydney Petersen, Dillon, 32-3; Kaitlyn Hammett, Missoula Sentinel, 31-1.5; Reagan Burrows, Hamilton, 30-5; Charley Smith, Missoula Sentinel, 30-5; Mia Faulk, Hamilton, 30-4.
AA-Wride, Kalispell Flathead; A-Morast, Dillon; B-Malorey Lawrence, Florence, 29-1; C-Hafla, Jordan.