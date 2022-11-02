Scoreboard: High school volleyball boxscores (Nov. 2)

GLENDIVE 3, LIVINGSTON 0
|Livingston;14;15;16;
|Glendive;25;25;25;
LOCKWOOD 3, MILES CITY 2
|Miles City;25;26;25;27;13;
|Lockwood;21;28;20;29;15;
The Scouts host their district tournament, where they'll begin their postseason against Plenty Coups at 10 a.m. Thursday.
West hasn't lost since being swept by Senior nearly a month ago.
