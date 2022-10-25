Scoreboard: High school volleyball boxscores (Oct. 25)

LAUREL 3, LOCKWOOD 0
|Laurel;25;25;25;
|Lockwood;13;20;23;
LAUREL: Aces – . Assists – . Digs – . Kills – . Blocks – .
LOCKWOOD: Aces – Allison Hall 3; Gracie Kuntz 2; Isabelle Iverson 1; Kinzie Turner 1. Assists – Isabelle Iverson 9; Gracie Hunt 6; Gracie Kuntz 1. Digs – Gracie Hunt 13; Isabelle Iverson 11; Allison Hall 8; Kinsey Hassler 5; Kinzie Turner 3; Abbe Case 2; Gracie Kuntz 2; Keeley Eleazar 1. Kills – Allison Hall 4; Keeley Eleazar 4; Riley Shreeve 4; Isabelle Iverson 3; Abbe Case 1; Keanua Rafferty 1. Blocks – Keeley Eleazar 3; Allison Hall 2; Keanua Rafferty 2; Abbe Case 1; Riley Shreeve 1.
LEWISTOWN 3, LIVINGSTON 0
|Livingston;15;7;14;
|Lewistown;25;25;25;
LIVINGSTON: Aces – . Assists – . Digs – . Kills – . Blocks – .
LEWISTOWN: Aces – . Assists – . Digs – . Kills – . Blocks – .