Scoreboard: High school volleyball boxscores (Oct. 25)

  • Updated
  • 0

LAUREL 3, LOCKWOOD 0

Laurel;25;25;25;
Lockwood;13;20;23;

LAUREL: Aces – . Assists – . Digs – . Kills – . Blocks – .

LOCKWOOD: Aces – Allison Hall 3; Gracie Kuntz 2; Isabelle Iverson 1; Kinzie Turner 1. Assists – Isabelle Iverson 9; Gracie Hunt 6; Gracie Kuntz 1. Digs – Gracie Hunt 13; Isabelle Iverson 11; Allison Hall 8; Kinsey Hassler 5; Kinzie Turner 3; Abbe Case 2; Gracie Kuntz 2; Keeley Eleazar 1. Kills – Allison Hall 4; Keeley Eleazar 4; Riley Shreeve 4; Isabelle Iverson 3; Abbe Case 1; Keanua Rafferty 1. Blocks – Keeley Eleazar 3; Allison Hall 2; Keanua Rafferty 2; Abbe Case 1; Riley Shreeve 1.

LEWISTOWN 3, LIVINGSTON 0

Livingston;15;7;14;
Lewistown;25;25;25;

LIVINGSTON: Aces – . Assists – . Digs – . Kills – . Blocks – .

LEWISTOWN: Aces – . Assists – . Digs – . Kills – . Blocks – .

