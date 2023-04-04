High school
Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic
June 10, 3 p.m.
at Lockwood High School
Rosters
East All-Stars: Rylee Kogolshak, Billings Senior (MSU Billings); Mataya Tipton, Glendive (Rocky Mountain College); Ella Kincaid, Billings Senior (Rocky Mountain College); Ella Cochran, Great Falls CMR (Providence); Aubrey Allison, Shepherd (MSU Billings); Avarey Stuff, Great Falls CMR (MSU Billings); Linsday Lawrence, Jordan (Rocky Mountain College); Norah Allen, Great Falls CMR (Carroll College); Mya Goltz, Bridger (Carroll College). Alternate: Ally Foster, Billings Central (Montana Tech) Coach: Yang Yang, Rocky Mountain College.
West All-Stars: Lauren Heuiser, Helena (Carroll College); Rece Sandau, Missoula Big Sky (Providence); Lexi Baer, Missoula Sentinel (George Fox University); Camille Sherrill, Missoula Hellgate (Colorado College); Alexis Eggert, Missoula Sentinel (Pacific Lutheran); Callie Kaiser, Twin Bridges (Carroll College); Andi Douma, Manhattan (Carroll College); Zoey Albert, Bigfork (Rocky Mountain College); Isabella Cahall, Frenchtown (Providence). Alternate: Daphne Engel, Stevensville (Hastings College). Coach: Maureen Boyle, Carroll College