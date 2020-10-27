John Hoyland named Mountain West special teams player of the week

On Saturday, Hoyland went four for four on field goals and two for two on PATs in the Cowboys' loss against the University of Nevada.

Hoyland kicked field goals of 27 and 36 yards in the first half to keep the game close. With 23 seconds remaining in regulation Hoyland connected from 42 yards, tying the game at 31-31. His final field goal was made in the first overtime from 38-yards out to give the Cowboys their only lead (34-31) over the Wolf Pack before they were eventually defeated, 37-34.