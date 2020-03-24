Ken DeWeese joins University of Wyoming men's basketball coaching staff

LARAMIE, Wyo. — Ken DeWeese has joined the University of Wyoming men's basketball coaching staff under new head coach Jeff Linder.

DeWeese coached with Linder at Northern Colorado. He comes to the University of Wyoming after helping the University of Colorado to a record three-year victory stretch of 69 wins. DeWeese helped the Bears to their first postseason title in 2017-18, winning the College Invitational Tournament.

"I am very excited to be at the University of Wyoming," DeWeese said in a UW press release. "Being at a program like Wyoming in such a great league as the Mountain West is something you can't beat."

