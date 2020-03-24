Ken DeWeese joins University of Wyoming men's basketball coaching staff

Ken DeWeese joins University of Wyoming men's basketball coaching staff

{{featured_button_text}}

LARAMIE, Wyo. —  Ken DeWeese has joined the University of Wyoming men's basketball coaching staff under new head coach Jeff Linder.

DeWeese coached with Linder at Northern Colorado. He comes to the University of Wyoming after helping the University of Colorado to a record three-year victory stretch of 69 wins. DeWeese helped the Bears to their first postseason title in 2017-18, winning the College Invitational Tournament. 

"I am very excited to be at the University of Wyoming," DeWeese said in a UW press release. "Being at a program like Wyoming in such a great league as the Mountain West is something you can't beat."

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News