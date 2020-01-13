MISSOULA — Portland State closed the gap to two points midway through the second half, but the Montana men’s basketball team answered with a 15-4 run to take control of the game and post an 85-70 win Monday night in Big Sky Conference action.
Montana improved to 5-1 in league. At 9-8, Montana is over .500 for the first time this season and remained at the top of the conference. Portland State dropped to 8-10 with a 2-4 mark in the Big Sky.
True freshman Derrick Carter-Hollinger punctuated the run with a thunderous dunk off an assist from Sayeed Pridgett to give the Grizzlies a 67-58 lead. Pridgett had a contested triple during the burst, while Kendal Manuel found the bottom of the net on a deep perimeter shot as well.
Pridgett nearly recorded a triple-double with 17 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists. It was a career high in assists for Pridgett.
Carter-Hollinger scored nine of his 13 points in the first half, where he shot 6 of 6. He is shooting 62% from the field.
Manuel, from Billings, finished with 27 points and has now scored 88 over the past four games on 64% shooting.
The Grizzlies shot 32 of 53 from the field. The 60.4% shooting percentage was a best for Montana, surpassing a previous high of 54.2% it set against Eastern Washington in its last game.
Next up for Montana is a Saturday night home contest against Idaho. Portland State hosts Idaho State the same evening.