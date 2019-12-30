MISSOULA — Kendal Manuel hit two free throws with 2.5 seconds remaining to beat Sacramento State 52-50 on Monday night at Dahlberg Arena.
The Grizzlies moved to 2-0 in Big Sky Conference play and Montana is now 44-9 against the Hornets all time and 26-2 at home.
Manuel, a Billings Skyview graduate, also hit two free throws on a clutch one-and-one with 39.8 seconds left to give the Grizzlies a 50-49 lead, which came after a huge 3-pointer from Sacramento State’s James Bridges.
Montana forced a stop, but Timmy Falls missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Montana used a 9-0 run to start the second half to get in front, but Sac State responded with a 7-0 run of its own to retake the lead.
Jared Samuelson, who also played at Billings West and Rocky Mountain College, drained a triple out of halftime to get the run started as the senior played his best game of the season for the Grizzlies.
The 6-foot-7 forward, who started for the second time this season, finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes. It was his largest allotment of minutes this season — prior to Monday’s game, Samuelson had not played more than 20 minutes in any of the previous eight contests he had played in.
He hit several huge shots down the stretch and recorded his most points with Montana since Feb. 12, 2017 during his first stint with Grizzlies.
Montana is next in action against Southern Utah on Thursday.