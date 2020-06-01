Lady Griz basketball announce postseason awards

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 762-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MISSOULA — The Montana women’s basketball program announced on Monday the recipients of the team’s annual postseason awards.

Senior McKenzie Johnston collected a pair of awards, with sophomores Abby Anderson, Sophia Stiles and Kylie Frohlich receiving the others.

Johnston was named the Mary Louise Pope Zimmerman Most Valuable Player after leading the Lady Griz to a 17-win season, their most victories since the 2015-16 season.

Anderson was voted the Grace Geil Most Improved Player after a breakout redshirt sophomore year.

After totaling 52 points on 27.1% shooting and 45 rebounds in 2018-19, Anderson worked her way in the offseason into a 30-game starter last winter.

In two seasons playing for the Lady Griz, Stiles is now a two-time winner of the Julie Deming Outstanding Defensive Player Award.

That she won the award as a freshman and redshirt sophomore, the latter with one good shoulder and one that would require offseason surgery, is telling: she came into the program with skills and instincts that required no adjustment period.