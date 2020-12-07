Lady Griz down North Dakota in home opener, 86-72

MISSOULA — Carmen Gfeller scored a career-high 27 points and Sophia Stiles recorded her first double-double Monday afternoon as Montana beat North Dakota 86-72 in its home opener for women's basketball at empty Dahlberg Arena.

It was also win No. 1 for first-year head coach Mike Petrino.

Gfeller connected on 11 of 17 shots, while Stiles, from Malta, finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Lady Griz (1-1).

Abby Anderson, who suffered an ankle injury at Utah State, bounced back with 13 points, three rebounds and three blocks.

The game was tied at 16-all after the first quarter, but Montana was up 38-28 by intermission. The margin was 17 points by late in the fourth quarter.

The Fighting Hawks were led by the 23 points and nine rebounds of Julia Fleecs. Teammate Maggie Manson contributed 21 points.

The Lady Griz shot 49% overall and out-rebounded North Dakota 42-32.

Montana will play at Gonzaga on Sunday.

