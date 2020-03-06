Lady Griz lose regular-season finale in OT at Southern Utah

CEDAR CITY, Utah — Rebecca Cardenas scored 24 points Friday night in helping Southern Utah down Montana 84-81 in overtime in Big Sky Conference women's basketball.

It was the regular-season final for both the Thunderbirds (17-12, 11-9) and the Lady Griz (17-12, 12-8).

Five SUU players scored points in double figures, led by Cardenas. Her jumper in the closing seconds sent the game into OT.

Emma Stockholm sparked Montana with 17 points, followed by Abby Anderson 15, Mckenzie Johnston 14 and Jamie Pickens 13.

The Lady Griz, who led by as many as 13 points, shot 54% from the floor.

No. 4-seeded Montana will play No. 5 Northern Arizona on Tuesday afternoon at the Big Sky tournament in Boise, Idaho.

