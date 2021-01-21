Lady Griz overwhelm Sacramento State, 90-77

MISSOULA — Pushing the ball into the paint proved to be a highly-effective strategy for the Montana women's basketball team in its first Big Sky Conference home game Thursday night.

Forwards Carmen Gfeller and Abby Anderson combined for 43 points and 17 rebounds in leading the Lady Griz to a 90-77 win over Sacramento State at Dahlberg Arena. Gfeller had a double-double with 22 points and a career-high 11 rebounds.

Montana improved to 3-2 in league play and 6-4 overall. The Hornets, who started four sophomores and a freshman, fell to 0-10.

The Lady Griz built a 39-34 halftime lead behind eight points and two steals by Malta native Sophia Stiles. She had a good supporting cast, with Anderson adding seven points, Gfeller six and Kyndall Keller five.

Montana boasted a 26-21 edge on the boards thanks to five rebounds by Gfeller and four by Madi Schoening.

