Lady Griz win at Northern Arizona, 83-74

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Four Montana players scored points in double digits, led by Carmen Gfeller's 21, as the Lady Griz triumphed at Northern Arizona 83-74 Thursday night in Big Sky Conference women's basketball.

Montana (5-3, 2-1) also received 15 points from Abby Anderson, 14 from Sophia Stiles and 11 from Madi Schoening. Schoening also collected nine rebounds.

Anderson and Stiles both had five assists. Teammate Jordyn Schweyen added three 3-pointers.

The Lady Griz broke away from a 21-all tie at the end of the first quarter to lead 40-35 at halftime and 65-53 heading into the fourth quarter.

Montana knocked down eight 3-pointers, chalked up 21 assists and won the battle for rebounds, 41-25.

Northern Arizona (5-6, 3-4) received 18 points from Emily Rodabaugh and 13 from Jacey Bailey and Jacqulynn Nakai. Miki'ala Maio added 10.

