100622-spt-sportsguide_merged

Local Events
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Helena 7 on 7, noon
High school: Colstrip Invitational, 10 a.m.
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium
SOCCER
College men: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 7 p.m.
College women: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Lockwood at Billings Central, 6 p.m., Amend Park
High school girls: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Amend Park
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.
High school: Livingston at Laurel, 7 p.m.
On TV
AUTO RACING
8:55 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami
4:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Arizona at Southern Cal
5 p.m.
SECN — LSU at Texas A&M
6 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia
6:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
6 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.
GOLF
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Zachary (La.) at Woodlawn (La.)
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
NBA BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee vs. Atlanta, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Miami at Brooklyn
8 p.m.
ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas
NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Preseason: Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite
NFL FOOTBALL
6:15 p.m.
PRIMEVIDEO — Indianapolis at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.
NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at NY Islanders
TENNIS
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals
Radio and Internet
FOOTBALL
High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Roundup at Huntley Project, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com
basketball
NBA Preseason
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Toronto 2 0 1.000 —
Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 —
New York 1 0 1.000 ½
Boston 1 1 .500 1
Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 —
Miami 0 1 .000 ½
Orlando 0 1 .000 ½
Washington 0 2 .000 1
Charlotte 0 2 .000 1
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Indiana 1 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 0 1 .000 1
Chicago 0 1 .000 1
Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1
Detroit 0 1 .000 1
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 1 0 1.000 ½
Dallas 1 0 1.000 ½
Memphis 2 0 1.000 —
New Orleans 1 0 1.000 ½
San Antonio 0 1 .000 1½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —
Utah 1 1 .500 ½
Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 ½
Denver 0 1 .000 1
Portland 0 2 .000 1½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Sacramento 1 0 1.000 ½
L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —
Golden State 2 0 1.000 —
Phoenix 1 1 .500 1
L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000 2
Tuesday’s games
New York 117, Detroit 96
Minnesota 121, Miami 111
New Orleans 129, Chicago 125
Utah 118, Portland 101
Wednesday’s games
Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 112
Indiana 122, Charlotte 97
Toronto 125, Boston 119, OT
Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96
Phoenix 119, L.A. Lakers 115
Thursday’s games
Milwaukee at Atlanta, 10 a.m.
Miami at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.
Adelaide at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.
Orlando at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Maccabi Ra’anana at Portland, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.
Friday’s games
Boston at Charlotte, 5:30 p.m.
Indiana at New York, 5:30 p.m.
Denver at Chicago, 6 p.m.
Detroit at New Orleans, 6 p.m.
Miami at Memphis, 6 p.m.
Toronto at Houston, 6 p.m.
Orlando at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.
Cross Country
Frazer Invitational
(Tuesday)
Boys
Team scores: Glasgow 17, Scobey 46.
Top 10: Reed Larsen, Glasgow, 16:47.8; Kyler Holinde, Glasgow, 18:25.7; Lane Thompson, Glasgow, 18:43.4; Robin James, Richey-Lambert, 18:50.2; Masen Green, Scobey, 18:51.3; Joshua Firemoon, Brockton, 18:56.4; Kelby Bauer, Wolf Point, 19:35.6; Eli Feezell, Glasgow, 19:43.7; Gavin Farstveet, Beach, ND, 19:49.3; Ryan Eggert, Richey-Lambert, 20:00.5.
Girls
Team scores: Glasgow 25, Scobey 53, Circle 72, Fairview 106, Brockton 113.
Top 10: Tanae Baker, Glasgow, 19:37.0; Emily See, Glasgow, 20:09.3; Mya Green, Scobey, 20:52.2; Samantha Wisher, Whitewater, 21:19.0; Mia Handran, Scobey, 21:36.3; Shelbi Labrie, Whitewater, 21:37.4; Kimber Dulaney, Glasgow, 22:52.0; Jonica Taylor, Circle, 23:13.6; Makiah Hartleib, 23:49.3; Kayli Olson, Culbertson, 23:49.9.
Your Sports
Golf
Pryor Creek
Senior Men’s League
AC, BD 1 net each: Dan Vogt, Bill Lackman, Wayne Bauer, Wally Sims 129; Jerry Olson, Clint MacIntyre, Leroy Uffelman, Harvey Susott 131; Doug Wilson, Scott Armstrong, Dave Scott, Zero Jensen 132; Steve Staebler, Bob Riehl, Fred Montgomery, Duane Hansen 133; Ace Barcus, Pat Brady, Curt Cline, Cliss Amundsen 134; Dave Malek, Jim Moody, Jim Lee, Roger Kesler 134.
HOCKEY
NHL PRESEASON
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 20 9
Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 14 11
Boston 5 3 2 0 6 13 9
Ottawa 6 3 3 0 6 21 25
Detroit 6 2 4 0 4 15 15
Florida 4 1 3 0 2 9 16
Montreal 6 0 5 1 1 13 24
Tampa Bay 3 0 3 0 0 2 14
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11
New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 13 6
Columbus 6 3 2 1 7 16 18
Washington 5 3 1 1 7 13 9
N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 14 15
N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 8 12
Pittsburgh 5 2 3 0 4 10 18
Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
St. Louis 6 5 1 0 10 23 14
Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 18 10
Winnipeg 5 3 1 1 7 16 14
Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5
Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 13 18
Dallas 6 2 4 0 4 13 19
Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 5 12
Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 13 19
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 5 4 1 0 8 15 7
San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14
Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 20 15
Edmonton 7 4 3 0 8 20 17
Calgary 7 4 2 0 8 16 13
Los Angeles 5 2 2 1 5 11 13
Vegas 5 2 2 1 5 16 16
Vancouver 6 1 3 2 4 12 26
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.
Tuesday’s games
San Jose 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1
Buffalo 4, Carolina 2
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4
N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, OT
St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2
Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4
Vegas 4, Arizona 3
Wednesday’s games
Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 4
Washington 4, Detroit 2
Calgary at Winnipeg, (n)
Dallas at Colorado, (n)
Vancouver 5, Edmonton 4
Thursday’s games
Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 3:30 p.m.
New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.
St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 6 p.m.
Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 7 p.m.
Friday’s games
San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 12 p.m.
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 5:30 p.m.
Seattle at Edmonton, 7 p.m.
Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Vancouver, 8 p.m.
soccer
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 18 5 10 64 68 26
CF Montréal 19 9 5 62 60 49
New York City FC 15 11 7 52 55 40
New York 14 11 8 50 48 41
Inter Miami CF 14 13 6 48 46 53
Cincinnati 11 9 13 46 59 54
Columbus 10 7 16 46 45 39
Orlando City 13 14 6 45 42 52
Charlotte FC 13 17 3 42 44 50
New England 10 12 11 41 46 49
Atlanta 10 13 10 40 47 52
Chicago 10 15 8 38 38 47
Toronto FC 9 17 7 34 49 62
D.C. United 7 20 6 27 34 66
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 21 8 4 67 66 37
Austin FC 16 10 7 55 64 48
FC Dallas 13 9 11 50 46 36
LA Galaxy 13 12 8 47 55 50
Nashville 12 10 11 47 51 41
Portland 11 9 13 46 52 50
Minnesota United 13 14 6 45 46 51
Real Salt Lake 11 11 11 44 40 44
Vancouver 12 14 7 43 40 55
Colorado 11 13 9 42 45 56
Seattle 12 17 4 40 45 44
Sporting Kansas City 11 15 7 40 41 52
Houston 10 17 6 36 42 53
San Jose 8 15 10 34 50 67
Wednesday’s game
Miami 4, Orlando City 1
Sunday, October 9
New York City FC at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.
New England at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at D.C. United, 12:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Miami, 12:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at New York, 12:30 p.m.
Columbus at Orlando City, 12:30 p.m.
Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.
Colorado at Austin FC, 3 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Houston, 3 p.m.
Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.
Vancouver at Minnesota, 3 p.m.
Portland at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.
San Jose at Seattle, 3 p.m.
Regular season ends