Sports Guide

100622-spt-sportsguide_merged

  • 0

Local Events

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Helena 7 on 7, noon

High school: Colstrip Invitational, 10 a.m.

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium

SOCCER

College men: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 7 p.m.

College women: MSU Billings at Northwest Nazarene, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Lockwood at Billings Central, 6 p.m., Amend Park

High school girls: Billings Senior at Belgrade, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Lockwood at Billings Central, 4 p.m., Amend Park

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Billings West at Bozeman Gallatin, 7 p.m.

High school: Livingston at Laurel, 7 p.m.

On TV

AUTO RACING

8:55 p.m.

ESPNEWS — Formula 1: Practice, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Stanford at Washington

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

4 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia Tech at Miami

4:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Southern Cal

5 p.m.

SECN — LSU at Texas A&M

6 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Virginia

6:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Michigan St.

GOLF

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, First Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Zachary (La.) at Woodlawn (La.)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

NBA BASKETBALL

10 a.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Milwaukee vs. Atlanta, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

5:30 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Miami at Brooklyn

8 p.m.

ESPN — Preseason: Minnesota vs. LA Lakers, Las Vegas

NBA G LEAGUE BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Preseason: Metropolitans 92 at G League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL

6:15 p.m.

PRIMEVIDEO — Indianapolis at Denver

NHL HOCKEY

5 p.m.

NHLN — Preseason: New Jersey at NY Islanders

TENNIS

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Quarterfinals

Radio and Internet

FOOTBALL

High school: Great Falls at Billings Skyview, 7 p.m., KBLG (910 AM) and espn910.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Roundup at Huntley Project, 6:30 p.m., ycnsports.com

basketball

NBA Preseason

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

Toronto 2 0 1.000 —

Philadelphia 2 0 1.000 —

New York 1 0 1.000 ½

Boston 1 1 .500 1

Brooklyn 0 1 .000 1½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 0 0 .000 —

Miami 0 1 .000 ½

Orlando 0 1 .000 ½

Washington 0 2 .000 1

Charlotte 0 2 .000 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Indiana 1 0 1.000 —

Cleveland 0 1 .000 1

Chicago 0 1 .000 1

Milwaukee 0 1 .000 1

Detroit 0 1 .000 1

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 1 0 1.000 ½

Dallas 1 0 1.000 ½

Memphis 2 0 1.000 —

New Orleans 1 0 1.000 ½

San Antonio 0 1 .000 1½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 1 0 1.000 —

Utah 1 1 .500 ½

Oklahoma City 1 1 .500 ½

Denver 0 1 .000 1

Portland 0 2 .000 1½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

Sacramento 1 0 1.000 ½

L.A. Clippers 2 0 1.000 —

Golden State 2 0 1.000 —

Phoenix 1 1 .500 1

L.A. Lakers 0 2 .000 2

Tuesday’s games

New York 117, Detroit 96

Minnesota 121, Miami 111

New Orleans 129, Chicago 125

Utah 118, Portland 101

Wednesday’s games

Philadelphia 113, Cleveland 112

Indiana 122, Charlotte 97

Toronto 125, Boston 119, OT

Dallas 98, Oklahoma City 96

Phoenix 119, L.A. Lakers 115

Thursday’s games

Milwaukee at Atlanta, 10 a.m.

Miami at Brooklyn, 5:30 p.m.

Adelaide at Oklahoma City, 6 p.m.

Orlando at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Maccabi Ra’anana at Portland, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, 8 p.m.

Friday’s games

Boston at Charlotte, 5:30 p.m.

Indiana at New York, 5:30 p.m.

Denver at Chicago, 6 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 6 p.m.

Miami at Memphis, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Houston, 6 p.m.

Orlando at Dallas, 6:30 p.m.

Cross Country

Frazer Invitational

(Tuesday)

Boys

Team scores: Glasgow 17, Scobey 46.

Top 10: Reed Larsen, Glasgow, 16:47.8; Kyler Holinde, Glasgow, 18:25.7; Lane Thompson, Glasgow, 18:43.4; Robin James, Richey-Lambert, 18:50.2; Masen Green, Scobey, 18:51.3; Joshua Firemoon, Brockton, 18:56.4; Kelby Bauer, Wolf Point, 19:35.6; Eli Feezell, Glasgow, 19:43.7; Gavin Farstveet, Beach, ND, 19:49.3; Ryan Eggert, Richey-Lambert, 20:00.5.

Girls

Team scores: Glasgow 25, Scobey 53, Circle 72, Fairview 106, Brockton 113.

Top 10: Tanae Baker, Glasgow, 19:37.0; Emily See, Glasgow, 20:09.3; Mya Green, Scobey, 20:52.2; Samantha Wisher, Whitewater, 21:19.0; Mia Handran, Scobey, 21:36.3; Shelbi Labrie, Whitewater, 21:37.4; Kimber Dulaney, Glasgow, 22:52.0; Jonica Taylor, Circle, 23:13.6; Makiah Hartleib, 23:49.3; Kayli Olson, Culbertson, 23:49.9.

Your Sports

Golf

Pryor Creek

Senior Men’s League

AC, BD 1 net each: Dan Vogt, Bill Lackman, Wayne Bauer, Wally Sims 129; Jerry Olson, Clint MacIntyre, Leroy Uffelman, Harvey Susott 131; Doug Wilson, Scott Armstrong, Dave Scott, Zero Jensen 132; Steve Staebler, Bob Riehl, Fred Montgomery, Duane Hansen 133; Ace Barcus, Pat Brady, Curt Cline, Cliss Amundsen 134; Dave Malek, Jim Moody, Jim Lee, Roger Kesler 134.

HOCKEY

NHL PRESEASON

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Toronto 5 4 1 0 8 20 9

Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 14 11

Boston 5 3 2 0 6 13 9

Ottawa 6 3 3 0 6 21 25

Detroit 6 2 4 0 4 15 15

Florida 4 1 3 0 2 9 16

Montreal 6 0 5 1 1 13 24

Tampa Bay 3 0 3 0 0 2 14

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Carolina 5 4 1 0 8 24 11

New Jersey 5 4 1 0 8 13 6

Columbus 6 3 2 1 7 16 18

Washington 5 3 1 1 7 13 9

N.Y. Rangers 5 2 2 1 5 14 15

N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 8 12

Pittsburgh 5 2 3 0 4 10 18

Philadelphia 6 1 4 1 3 8 16

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

St. Louis 6 5 1 0 10 23 14

Minnesota 5 4 1 0 8 18 10

Winnipeg 5 3 1 1 7 16 14

Nashville 4 3 0 1 7 16 5

Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 13 18

Dallas 6 2 4 0 4 13 19

Chicago 4 1 3 0 2 5 12

Arizona 5 0 4 1 1 13 19

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA

Seattle 5 4 1 0 8 15 7

San Jose 5 4 1 0 8 19 14

Anaheim 6 4 2 0 8 20 15

Edmonton 7 4 3 0 8 20 17

Calgary 7 4 2 0 8 16 13

Los Angeles 5 2 2 1 5 11 13

Vegas 5 2 2 1 5 16 16

Vancouver 6 1 3 2 4 12 26

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss.

Tuesday’s games

San Jose 3, Eisbaren Berlin 1

Buffalo 4, Carolina 2

Ottawa 5, Montreal 4

N.Y. Islanders 4, Philadelphia 3, OT

St. Louis 4, Minnesota 2

Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4

Vegas 4, Arizona 3

Wednesday’s games

Boston 5, N.Y. Rangers 4

Washington 4, Detroit 2

Calgary at Winnipeg, (n)

Dallas at Colorado, (n)

Vancouver 5, Edmonton 4

Thursday’s games

Ottawa vs. Montreal at Steele Community Centre, 3:30 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 5 p.m.

St. Louis at Columbus, 5 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 5 p.m.

Chicago at Minnesota, 6 p.m.

Vegas vs. Los Angeles at Vivint Smart Home Arena, 7 p.m.

Friday’s games

San Jose vs. Nashville at O2 Arena, 12 p.m.

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 5:30 p.m.

Seattle at Edmonton, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Calgary, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Vancouver, 8 p.m.

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Philadelphia 18 5 10 64 68 26

CF Montréal 19 9 5 62 60 49

New York City FC 15 11 7 52 55 40

New York 14 11 8 50 48 41

Inter Miami CF 14 13 6 48 46 53

Cincinnati 11 9 13 46 59 54

Columbus 10 7 16 46 45 39

Orlando City 13 14 6 45 42 52

Charlotte FC 13 17 3 42 44 50

New England 10 12 11 41 46 49

Atlanta 10 13 10 40 47 52

Chicago 10 15 8 38 38 47

Toronto FC 9 17 7 34 49 62

D.C. United 7 20 6 27 34 66

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Los Angeles FC 21 8 4 67 66 37

Austin FC 16 10 7 55 64 48

FC Dallas 13 9 11 50 46 36

LA Galaxy 13 12 8 47 55 50

Nashville 12 10 11 47 51 41

Portland 11 9 13 46 52 50

Minnesota United 13 14 6 45 46 51

Real Salt Lake 11 11 11 44 40 44

Vancouver 12 14 7 43 40 55

Colorado 11 13 9 42 45 56

Seattle 12 17 4 40 45 44

Sporting Kansas City 11 15 7 40 41 52

Houston 10 17 6 36 42 53

San Jose 8 15 10 34 50 67

Wednesday’s game

Miami 4, Orlando City 1

Sunday, October 9

New York City FC at Atlanta, 12:30 p.m.

New England at Chicago, 12:30 p.m.

Cincinnati at D.C. United, 12:30 p.m.

CF Montréal at Miami, 12:30 p.m.

Charlotte FC at New York, 12:30 p.m.

Columbus at Orlando City, 12:30 p.m.

Toronto FC at Philadelphia, 12:30 p.m.

Colorado at Austin FC, 3 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at FC Dallas, 3 p.m.

LA Galaxy at Houston, 3 p.m.

Nashville at Los Angeles FC, 3 p.m.

Vancouver at Minnesota, 3 p.m.

Portland at Real Salt Lake, 3 p.m.

San Jose at Seattle, 3 p.m.

Regular season ends

