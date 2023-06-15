Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Legion: Great Falls at Billings Royals (2), Pirtz Field, 5 p.m.

Legion: Billings Scarlets at Missoula, 1 p.m.

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

GOLF

11 a.m.

USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

1 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.

6 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Baltimore OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (1:30 p.m.)

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

6 p.m.

FS1 — LA Angels at Texas

9 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Diego (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Italy, Semifinal, Enschede, Netherlands

5 p.m.

CBSSN — CONCACAF Nations League: Panama vs. Canada, Semifinal, Las Vegas

8 p.m.

PARAMOUNT+ — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Mexico, Semifinal, Las Vegas

SOFTBALL

4:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Connecticut

6 p.m.

NBATV — Indiana at Chicago

8 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Las Vegas

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com