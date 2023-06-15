Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Great Falls at Billings Royals (2), Pirtz Field, 5 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Missoula, 1 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
GOLF
11 a.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
1 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
6 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Baltimore OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (1:30 p.m.)
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Arizona OR Tampa Bay at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
6 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Texas
9 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Italy, Semifinal, Enschede, Netherlands
5 p.m.
CBSSN — CONCACAF Nations League: Panama vs. Canada, Semifinal, Las Vegas
8 p.m.
PARAMOUNT+ — CONCACAF Nations League: U.S. vs. Mexico, Semifinal, Las Vegas
SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Mulipola vs. Team Zerkle, Rosemont, Ill.
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Connecticut
6 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Chicago
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Las Vegas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com