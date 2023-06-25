Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings (2), 11:05 a.m.
Legion: Billings Royals vs. Billings Scarlets, Pirtz Field, noon
Legion: Laurel vs. TBD at Alliance, Neb., noon
BIG SKY STATE GAMES/406 Race Series
406 Adventure Race, Lake Elmo State Park, 7 a.m.
MOTORSPORTS
46th Elk Basin Cross Country, east of Belfry, 9:30 a.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Augusta American Legion Rodeo
PRCA: Augusta Breakaway
NRA Opheim
On TV
AUTO RACING
7 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Sumbawa, Indonesia
11:30 a.m.
CNBC — FIM MotoGP: Round 8, Assen, Netherlands (Taped)
Noon
USA — IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: The Sahlen’s Six Hours of the Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Summit Racing Equipment NHRA Nationals, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
5 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Ally 400, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Week 1: Trilogy vs. Enemies, Triplets vs. Bivouac, Power vs. 3 Headed Monsters, Aliens vs. Ball Hogs, Ghost Ballers vs. 3’s Company, Killer 3’s vs. Tri-State, Chicago
BOWLING
12:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 1 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.
2:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Group 2 Stepladder Finals, Arlington, Wash.
4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBA Tour Finals: Championship, Arlington, Wash.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.
ESPN — Golden Spikes Award Show
1 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
ESPNU — College World Series Final: Florida vs. LSU, Game 2, Omaha, Neb. (Ump Camera)
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
Noon
NBC — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Final Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Final Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, Final Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
8 a.m.
ESPN — Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis, London
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Milwaukee at Cleveland
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco OR Washington at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at LA Dodgers
RUGBY (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
FS1 — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff, Minneapolis (Taped)
9 a.m.
FS1 — Premier Rugby Sevens: Western Conference Kickoff, Minneapolis (Taped)
4 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at New York
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Trinidad and Tobago vs. St. Kitts & Nevis, Group A, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
4 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Qatar, Group B, Houston
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Mexico vs. Honduras, Group B, Houston
SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Garcia, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Bad Homburg-WTA, Mallorca-ATP Early Rounds
USFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
FOX — South Division Championship: New Orleans at Birmingham
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ABC — Washington at New York
1 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Los Angeles
YOUTH SOCCER (BOYS)
9:30 a.m.
ESPNU — LaLiga Promises U-12: TBD, Final, Orlando, Fla.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings (2), 11:05 a.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com