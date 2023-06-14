Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Bozeman at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field, 6 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Missoula (2), 5 p.m.
Legion: Billings Blue Jays at Laurel (2), 5:30 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
BASEBALL
5 p.m.
FS1 — Congressional Baseball Game for Charity: From Washington
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
People are also reading…
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Minnesota
5 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets
8 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Croatia, Semifinal, Rotterdam, Netherlands
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
NBATV — Los Angeles at Dallas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com