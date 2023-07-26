Sports Guide
Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Great Falls, 7 p.m.
Legion: State AA Tournament, at Missoula
Legion: State A Tournament, at Laurel
RODEO
PRCA: Central Montana Rodeo, at Lewistown
PRCA: Lewistown Breakaway Roping
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at Minnesota OR Kansas City at Cleveland
2 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at LA Dodgers OR Pittsburgh at San Diego
5 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Boston
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Oakland at San Francisco OR Texas at Houston (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Tigres UANL at Portland, Group A
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
6 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Ireland, Group B, Perth, Australia
7 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group E, Wellington, New Zealand
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Atlanta-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
NBATV — Washington at Minnesota