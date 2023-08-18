Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Yellowstone River Roundup, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
PRCA: Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo, Kalispell
PRCA: McCone County Fair & Rodeo, Circle
PRCA: Fallon County Fair & Rodeo, Baker
PRCA: Baker Breakaway
PRCA: Circle Breakaway
NRA Deer Lodge
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Bushnell (Ore.), 9 a.m., in Helena
People are also reading…
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), 4 p.m., in Helena
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
FIBA BASKETBALL (MENS)
10 a.m.
FS1 — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
GOLF
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
4 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — Langston Hughes (Ga.) at Carrollton (Ga.)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
Noon
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
2:30 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MENS)
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Tacoma, Wash.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Maracaibo, Venezuela vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Smithfield, R.I., Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Tokyo, Japan vs. Tijuana, Mexico, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Fargo, N.D. vs. Needville, Texas, Williamsport, Pa.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, New York
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs
4:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Toronto at Cincinnati
5:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Boston at NY Yankees
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland
NFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at NY Giants
SOCCER (MENS)
11:45 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Taawoun at Al-Nassr
12:45 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest
6 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC
SOFTBALL
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Atlanta
8 p.m.
ION — New York at Phoenix
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com