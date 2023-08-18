Sports Guide

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Yellowstone River Roundup, 7 p.m., First Interstate Arena at MetraPark

PRCA: Northwest Montana Fair & Rodeo, Kalispell

PRCA: McCone County Fair & Rodeo, Circle

PRCA: Fallon County Fair & Rodeo, Baker

PRCA: Baker Breakaway

PRCA: Circle Breakaway

NRA Deer Lodge

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Bushnell (Ore.), 9 a.m., in Helena

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), 4 p.m., in Helena

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

4 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The General Tire 100 At The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.

FIBA BASKETBALL (MENS)

10 a.m.

FS1 — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Greece, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

GOLF

Noon

GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.

4 p.m.

GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Quarterfinals, The Ridgewood Country Club, Paramus, N.J.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, First Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Langston Hughes (Ga.) at Carrollton (Ga.)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Noon

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

2:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MENS)

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Tacoma, Wash.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Maracaibo, Venezuela vs. Santiago de Veraguas, Panama, Williamsport, Pa.

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Smithfield, R.I., Williamsport, Pa.

3 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Tokyo, Japan vs. Tijuana, Mexico, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: Fargo, N.D. vs. Needville, Texas, Williamsport, Pa.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.

ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights, New York

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Kansas City at Chicago Cubs

4:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Toronto at Cincinnati

5:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Boston at NY Yankees

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at LA Angels OR Baltimore at Oakland

NFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Carolina at NY Giants

SOCCER (MENS)

11:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Taawoun at Al-Nassr

12:45 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Sheffield United at Nottingham Forest

6 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at Valour FC

SOFTBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Davidson, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

5:30 p.m.

ION — Chicago at Atlanta

8 p.m.

ION — New York at Phoenix

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com