Local Events
GOLF
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Oredigger Invitational, Day 2, at Butte Country Club
SOCCER
High school girls: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 5 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Billings Central at Livingston, 7 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan St. at Notre Dame
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
ACCN — Florida at Florida St.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Nebraska at Stanford
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.
SWX — Missoula Sentinel at Helena Capital
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at Boston
8 p.m.
MLBN — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Cleveland at San Francisco (7:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Azerbaijan vs. Jordan, Mardakan, Azerbaijan
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — International Friendly: Scotland vs. England, Glasgow, Scotland
4 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at HFX Wanderers FC
6:30 p.m.
TNT — International Friendly: U.S. vs. Oman, St. Paul, Minn.
TENNIS
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Osaka-WTA Early Rounds