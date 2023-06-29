Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Rocky Mountain, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Goldsmith Gallery Tournament, Dehler Park
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.
5 p.m.
TNT — Capital One’s The Match: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, The Wynn, Las Vegas
TRUTV — Capital One’s The Match: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, The Wynn, Las Vegas
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO National Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Dallas
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — EG Pro National Showcase Pool Play: Calvert Hall (Md.) vs Garden City (N.Y.), Columbia, Md.
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)
3 p.m.
ESPNU — EG Pro National Showcase Pool Play: ABC (Pa.) vs. Lions (Md.), Columbia, Md.
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Semifinal, San Diego
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Semifinal, San Diego
MLB BASEBALL
10:30 a.m.
MLBN — San Diego at Pittsburgh
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Tampa Bay at Arizona
5 p.m.
ESPN — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Toronto
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Colorado OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)
NHL HOCKEY
9 a.m.
NHLN — 2023 NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Nashville, Tenn.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Honduras, Group B, Glendale, Ariz.
8 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Mexico, Group B, Glendale, Ariz.
SWIMMING
5 p.m.
PEACOCK — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Seattle
NBATV — Indiana at Phoenix
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Rocky Mountain, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com