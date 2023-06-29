Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Rocky Mountain, 6:35 p.m.

Legion: Goldsmith Gallery Tournament, Dehler Park

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

GOLF

10 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The U.S. Senior Open, First Round, SentryWorld, Stevens Point, Wis.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, First Round, Detroit Golf Club, Detroit

4 p.m.

5 p.m.

TNT — Capital One’s The Match: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce vs. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, The Wynn, Las Vegas

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO National Championship: TBD, Semifinal, Dallas

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOYS)

4:30 p.m.

ESPNU — EG Pro National Showcase Pool Play: Calvert Hall (Md.) vs Garden City (N.Y.), Columbia, Md.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (GIRLS)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — EG Pro National Showcase Pool Play: ABC (Pa.) vs. Lions (Md.), Columbia, Md.

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Semifinal, San Diego

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — World Championship: TBD, Semifinal, San Diego

MLB BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.

MLBN — San Diego at Pittsburgh

1:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Tampa Bay at Arizona

5 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 Scotts MLB All-Star Starters Reveal Show

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at St. Louis OR San Francisco at Toronto

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Colorado OR Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

9 a.m.

NHLN — 2023 NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, Nashville, Tenn.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Honduras, Group B, Glendale, Ariz.

8 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Haiti vs. Mexico, Group B, Glendale, Ariz.

SWIMMING

5 p.m.

PEACOCK — U.S. National Championships: Qualifier Finals, Indianapolis

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at Seattle

NBATV — Indiana at Phoenix

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Las Vegas

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Rocky Mountain, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com