Sports Guide

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.

Legion: Northwest Class AA Regional Tournament, at Gillette, Wyo.

Legion: Northwest Class A Regional Tournament, at Havre

RODEO

PRCA: Big Sky Pro Rodeo, Great Falls

NRA Superior

NRA Townsend

On TV

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

1:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

CBS — Week 7: Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Killer 3’s, 3,’s Company vs. Enemies, Bivouac vs. Tri-State, Charlotte, N.C.

CFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton

FISHING

Noon

CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 2, South Padre Island, Texas

GOLF

11 a.m.

CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.

4 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah

GYMNASTICS

Noon

CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago

6 p.m.

CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

4 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

IFL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.

CBSSN — National Championship: Bay Area at Sioux Falls

LACROSSE (MENS)

1 p.m.

ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Baltimore

LACROSSE (WOMENS)

12:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Nashville, Tenn.

7 p.m.

ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (Bantamweights), Nashville, Tenn.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Detroit

2 p.m.

FS1 — Toronto at Boston

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Texas OR Washington at Cincinnati

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Diego

NFL FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ESPN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

NFLN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio

RODEO

8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City

RUGBY (WOMENS)

7:55 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Parramatta

9:30 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canberra

SOCCER (MENS)

4 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, San Francisco

8 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid, San Francisco

SOCCER (WOMENS)

8 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, Round of 16, Sydney

TENNIS

10 a.m.

TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Final

5 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals

9 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Final

WNBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

NBATV — Seattle at Phoenix

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOYS)

9 a.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: TBD, Gold-Medal Game

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Missoula, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com