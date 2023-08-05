Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Legion: Northwest Class AA Regional Tournament, at Gillette, Wyo.
Legion: Northwest Class A Regional Tournament, at Havre
RODEO
PRCA: Big Sky Pro Rodeo, Great Falls
NRA Superior
NRA Townsend
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Cabo Wabo 250, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBS — Week 7: Ball Hogs vs. Triplets, Trilogy vs. Ghost Ballers, Power vs. Killer 3’s, 3,’s Company vs. Enemies, Bivouac vs. Tri-State, Charlotte, N.C.
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton
FISHING
Noon
CBSSN — SFC: The Texas International Fishing Tournament - Day 2, South Padre Island, Texas
GOLF
11 a.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Second Round, The Old White at The Greenbrier, White Sulphur Springs, Va.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Third Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
GYMNASTICS
Noon
CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago
6 p.m.
CNBC — USGA: The U.S. Classic, Chicago
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
4 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
IFL FOOTBALL
2 p.m.
CBSSN — National Championship: Bay Area at Sioux Falls
LACROSSE (MENS)
1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Baltimore
LACROSSE (WOMENS)
12:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Bosco vs. Team Apuzzo, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
4 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Nashville, Tenn.
7 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font (Bantamweights), Nashville, Tenn.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at NY Yankees OR Tampa Bay at Detroit
2 p.m.
FS1 — Toronto at Boston
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Miami at Texas OR Washington at Cincinnati
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — LA Dodgers at San Diego
NFL FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ESPN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
NFLN — 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony: From Canton, Ohio
RODEO
8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Kansas City
RUGBY (WOMENS)
7:55 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Newcastle at Parramatta
9:30 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Wests at Canberra
SOCCER (MENS)
4 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: York United FC at Atletico Ottawa
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Real Betis, San Francisco
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Sevilla vs. Atlético Madrid, San Francisco
SOCCER (WOMENS)
8 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. South Africa, Round of 16, Sydney
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals, Women’s Doubles Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington ATP/WTA Semifinals
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Final
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Phoenix
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOYS)
9 a.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: TBD, Gold-Medal Game
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Missoula, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com