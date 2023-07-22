Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: State AA Tournament, at Missoula
Legion: Eastern A District Tournament, at Miles City
BIG SKY STATE GAMES
PRS 22 LR, at Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex, 9:45 a.m.
Cowboy Action/Wild Bunch, at the Billings Rod and Gun Club, 9 a.m.
Trapshooting, at Billings Trap Club, 10 a.m.
Archery, at Blue Creek Sport Shooting, 8 a.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Marias River Stampede, Shelby
PRCA: Shelby Breakaway
NRA Eureka
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
7:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary
10 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The FCP EURO Northeast Grand Prix, Salisbury, Conn.
Noon
CBSSN — Fanatec GT: World Challenge Asia, Motegi, Japan
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.
1 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
3:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Saskatchewan at B.C.
CYCLING
Midnight (Sunday)
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 83 miles, Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, France (Taped)
GOLF
2 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.
6 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Championship Match, U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
1 p.m.
FOX — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The TVG.COM HASKELL, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J.
4 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at NY Yankees OR Colorado at Miami
2 p.m.
FS1 — NY Mets at Boston
5 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Milwaukee OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at LA Angels OR Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. South Africa, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand
1:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia
4 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney
TBT BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: Mass Street vs. Show Me Squad, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals
4 p.m.
TENNIS — International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.
CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis, Stade Louis II, Monaco (Taped)
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Connecticut at Atlanta
1 p.m.
ESPN — Las Vegas at Minnesota
7 p.m.
NBATV — Chicago at Seattle
WOMEN’S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE
11 a.m.
ESPN2 — National Championship: St. Louis vs. Boston, Canton, Ohio
X GAMES
11 a.m.
ABC — X Games 2023: Finals - Day 2, Ventura, Calif.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — X Games 2023: Finals - Day 2, Ventura, Calif.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com