Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

Legion: State AA Tournament, at Missoula

Legion: Eastern A District Tournament, at Miles City

BIG SKY STATE GAMES

PRS 22 LR, at Blue Creek Sport Shooting Complex, 9:45 a.m.

Cowboy Action/Wild Bunch, at the Billings Rod and Gun Club, 9 a.m.

Trapshooting, at Billings Trap Club, 10 a.m.

Archery, at Blue Creek Sport Shooting, 8 a.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Marias River Stampede, Shelby

PRCA: Shelby Breakaway

NRA Eureka

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

7:55 a.m.

ESPN — Formula 1: Qualifying, Hungaroring, Mogyoród, Hungary

10 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The CRC Brakleen 150, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The FCP EURO Northeast Grand Prix, Salisbury, Conn.

Noon

CBSSN — Fanatec GT: World Challenge Asia, Motegi, Japan

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Pacific Raceways, Kent, Wash.

1 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Hy-Vee INDYCAR 250, Newton, Iowa

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

3:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Pocono 225, Pocono Raceway, Long Pond, Pa.

CFL FOOTBALL

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Saskatchewan at B.C.

CYCLING

Midnight (Sunday)

USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 20, 83 miles, Belfort to Le Markstein Fellering, France (Taped)

GOLF

2 p.m.

CBS — LPGA Tour: The Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Final Round, Midland Country Club, Midland, Texas

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Tahoe Mountain Club, Truckee, Calif.

6 p.m.

GOLF — USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior Amateur Championship, Championship Match, U.S. Air Force Academy’s Eisenhower Golf Club (Blue Course), Colorado Springs, Colo. (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

1 p.m.

FOX — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The TVG.COM HASKELL, Monmouth Park, Oceanport, N.J.

4 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

11 a.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at NY Yankees OR Colorado at Miami

2 p.m.

FS1 — NY Mets at Boston

5 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Milwaukee OR Chicago White Sox at Minnesota

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at LA Angels OR Houston at Oakland (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

11 p.m.

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. South Africa, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand

1:30 a.m. (Sunday)

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Portugal, Group E, Dunedin, Australia

4 a.m. (Sunday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Jamaica, Group F, Sydney

TBT BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: Mass Street vs. Show Me Squad, Second Round, Wichita, Kan.

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS — Newport-ATP, Palermo-WTA Semifinals

4 p.m.

TENNIS — International Tennis Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Herculis, Stade Louis II, Monaco (Taped)

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 a.m.

ESPN — Connecticut at Atlanta

1 p.m.

ESPN — Las Vegas at Minnesota

7 p.m.

NBATV — Chicago at Seattle

WOMEN’S FOOTBALL ALLIANCE

11 a.m.

ESPN2 — National Championship: St. Louis vs. Boston, Canton, Ohio

X GAMES

11 a.m.

ABC — X Games 2023: Finals - Day 2, Ventura, Calif.

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — X Games 2023: Finals - Day 2, Ventura, Calif.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com