Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League Championship Series: Game 2, Ogden Raptors at Billings Mustangs, Dehler Park, 6:35 p.m.
GOLF
College men and women: Montana State Billings at Hardrocker Invitational, Round 1, in Rapid City, S.D.
College men and women: Rocky Mountain College at Argo Invite, Day 1, in Great Falls
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Cleveland at Kansas City
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Minnesota at Cincinnati
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Detroit at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)
NFL FOOTBALL
5:15 p.m.
ESPN — New Orleans at Carolina
ESPN2 — New Orleans at Carolina
6:15 p.m.
ABC — Cleveland at Pittsburgh
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League Championship Series: Game 2, Ogden Raptors at Billings Mustangs, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com