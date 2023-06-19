Local Events
Monday, June 19
BASEBALL
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Omaha, Neb., tournament
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Calder Cup Final: Hershey at Coachella, Game 6
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — College World Series: Tennessee vs. Stanford, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: LSU vs. Wake Forest, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Houston OR Arizona at Milwaukee
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:50 a.m.
FS2 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Armenia vs. Latvia, Group D, Yerevan, Armenia
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: France vs. Greece, Group B, Saint-Denis, France
9 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Turkey vs. Wales, Group D, Samsun, Turkey (Taped)
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Leach vs. Team Filler, Rosemont, Ill.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Taylor vs. Team Filler, Rosemont, Ill.