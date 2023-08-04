Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Missoula, 7:05 p.m.
Legion: Northwest Class AA Regional Tournament, at Gillette, Wyo.
Legion: Northwest Class A Regional Tournament, at Havre
RODEO
PRCA: Big Sky Pro Rodeo, Great Falls
PRCA: Richland County Fair & Rodeo, Sidney
NRA Superior
NRA Townsend
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Henry Ford Health 200, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich.
BOXING
7 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Bethlehem, Penn.
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, Second Round, Dundonald Links, Ayrshire, Scotland
Noon
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C.
4 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Utah Championship, Second Round, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, Utah
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Playoffs Main Card: Featherweights and Light Heavyweights, San Antonio
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Atlanta at Chicago Cubs
4:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Tampa Bay at Detroit
5 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Houston at NY Yankees
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston OR Kansas City at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Colorado at St. Louis (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Club América at Chicago FC, Round of 32
7 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at Cavalry FC
8 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: Monterrey at Portland, Round of 32
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Switzerland vs. Spain, Round of 16, Auckland, New Zealand
2 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Norway, Round of 16, Wellington, New Zealand
SOFTBALL
4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs. Team Romero, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ION — New York at Minnesota
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOYS)
11 a.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: U.S. vs. Canada, Semifinal, Breclav, Czechia
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Missoula, 7:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com