Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings, 1:05 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Daytime Hill Climb, Billings Motorcycle Club, 9 a.m.
RODEO
NRA Chinook
SOCCER
College men: Ave Maria (Fla.) at Rocky Mountain College, noon
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.
FS2 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
11 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Sprecher 150, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
Noon
USA — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
1:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill.
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Clean Harbors 175, Playoffs - Round of 10, Milwaukee Mile, West Allis, Wis.
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Ottawa at Edmonton
COLLEGE SOCCER (MENS)
5 p.m.
BTN — UNC-Greensboro at Maryland
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMENS)
10 a.m.
ACCN — Wisconsin at Duke
Noon
ACCN — Arkansas at Notre Dame
CYCLING
8 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 2, 113 miles, Mataró to Barcelona, Spain
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
11:30 a.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich.
2 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho
5 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Final Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia
GYMNASTICS
5 p.m.
NBC — USGA: U.S. Championships, Women’s Events - Day 2, Tampa, Fla.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Our Lady of Good Counsel (Md.) at St. Edward (Ohio)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.
1 p.m.
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD, Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
10:05 a.m.
PEACOCK — LA Angels at NY Mets
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Boston OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay
2:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Kansas City at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
5 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at San Francisco
ESPN2 — Atlanta at San Francisco (KayRod Cast)
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
FOX — Preseason: Houston at New Orleans
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Camping World Teams Series, Austin, Texas
SOCCER (MENS)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Sheffield United
9:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Newcastle United
2:30 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Minnesota United at Seattle
SOFTBALL
1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Denham vs. Team Flippen, Rosemont, Ill.
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.
NBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary
12:30 p.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Final Day, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 a.m.
CBSSN — Los Angeles at Connecticut
2 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Indiana
4 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Phoenix
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com