Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Northwest Class AA Regional Tournament, at Gillette, Wyo.
RODEO
PRCA: Big Sky Pro Rodeo, Great Falls
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
3ICE HOCKEY
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Week 6: Team Murphy vs. Team Mullen, Team Fuhr vs. Team Patrick, Consolation, Final, Clarksville, Tenn.
HORSE RACING
7 a.m.
FS2 — The Sussex Stakes: From Goodwood Racecourse, Chichester, England
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Atlanta OR Detroit at Pittsburgh (10:30 a.m.)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
6:25 p.m.
ESPNU — Club Friendly: Chelsea vs. Borussia Dortmund, Chicago
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Real Sociedad vs. Atlético Madrid, Guadalupe, Mexico
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — La Liga Summer Tour: Real Betis Vs. Sevilla, Zapopan, Mexico
TBT BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — TBT Tournament: Heartfire vs. Herd That, Semifinal, Philadelphia
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Philadelphia
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
9 p.m.
TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas at Seattle
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOYS)
7:30 a.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: Germany vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Breclav, Czechia
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com