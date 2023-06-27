Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Rocky Mountain, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Missoula at Billings Royals, Pirtz Field (2), 5 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Helena, 1 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
TBS — Minnesota at Atlanta
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Chicago White Sox at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Portugal vs. Belgium, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia
12:45 p.m.
CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Spain vs. Ukraine, Group B, Bucharest, Romania
5 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Guadeloupe, Group D, Toronto
7 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Gold Cup Group Stage: Guatemala vs. Cuba, Group D, For Lauderdale, Fla.
SOFTBALL
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Warren vs. Team Leach, Rosemont, Ill.
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Garcia vs. Team Leach, Rosemont, Ill.
SWIMMING
5 p.m.
PEACOCK — Phillips 66 National Swimming Championships: From Indianapolis
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
NBATV — New York at Connecticut
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Seattle at Minnesota
8 p.m.
CBSSN — Dallas at Phoenix
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Rocky Mountain, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com