Sports Guide
Tuesday, Aug. 29
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Belgrade Invitational, 9 a.m., Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, Bozeman
SOCCER
High school girls: Livingston at Laurel, 4 p.m.
High school boys: Livingston at Laurel, 6 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
8 p.m.
BTN — Omaha at Nebraska
SECN — Wisconsin at Arkansas
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
2:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jordan, Group C, Pasay, Philippines
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
3 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at Minnesota
6 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)
8:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at NY Mets OR Tampa Bay at Miami
12 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN'S)
11:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Comunicaciones vs. CS Herediano, Group C, Guatemala City
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
9 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com