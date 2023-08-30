Sports Guide

Tuesday, Aug. 29

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden, 6:30 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Belgrade Invitational, 9 a.m., Cottonwood Hills Golf Club, Bozeman

SOCCER

High school girls: Livingston at Laurel, 4 p.m.

High school boys: Livingston at Laurel, 6 p.m.

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah Valley at Utah

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.

BTN — Omaha at Nebraska

SECN — Wisconsin at Arkansas

FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

2:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Jordan, Group C, Pasay, Philippines

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

3 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR Cleveland at Minnesota

6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at St. Louis OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs (Joined in Progress)

8:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at NY Mets OR Tampa Bay at Miami

12 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Atlanta at Colorado (8:30 p.m.)

SOCCER (MEN'S)

11:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: Comunicaciones vs. CS Herediano, Group C, Guatemala City

TENNIS

2 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

9 p.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

