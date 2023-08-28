BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Billings at Ogden Raptors, 6:30 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Belgrade Invitational, 9 a.m., Riverside Country Club, Bozeman
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Rutgers at California
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ACCN — Binghamton at Syracuse
FIBA BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — FIBA World Cup Group Stage: Greece vs. U.S., Group C, Manila, Philippines
MLB BASEBALL
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Philadelphia OR NY Yankees at Detroit
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Francisco (7:30 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:45 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al Ittihad at Al Wehda
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.
CBSSN — French Cup: Atlético Madrid vs. AC Milan, Semifinal
1 p.m.
CBSSN — French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Liverpool, Semifinal
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
5 p.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Las Vegas at New York