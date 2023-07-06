Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Salt Lake City Tournament
Legion: Laurel at Glasgow (2), 1 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Bigfork Summer ProRodeo
PRCA: Bigfork Breakaway Roping
PRCA: Pikuni Rodeo, Browning
PRCA: Browning Breakaway Roping
PRCA: Wolf Point Wild Horse Stampede
PRCA: Wolf Point Breakaway Roping
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
CFL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Edmonton at Saskatchewan
CYCLING
6 a.m.
USA — UCI: The Tour de France, Stage 6, 90 miles, Tarbes to Cauterets-Cambasque, France
FISHING
2 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: Day 1, Cape May, New Jersey
GOLF
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The John Deere Classic, First Round, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill.
PEACOCK — LPGA: The U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
4 p.m.
USA — LPGA: The U.S. Women’s Open, First Round, Pebble Beach Golf Links, Pebble Beach, Calif.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
11:30 a.m.
NBATV — Peach Jam: Maine United vs. ProSkills, North Augusta, S.C.
1 p.m.
NBATV — Peach Jam: (A5) vs. Nightrydas Elite, North Augusta, S.C.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee OR Cincinnati at Washington (11 a.m.)
4:30 p.m.
FS1 — St. Louis at Miami
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Arizona OR Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers (8 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
ESPN — Summer League: Oklahoma City vs. Philadelphia, Salt Lake
7 p.m.
NBATV — Summer League: Memphis at Utah
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPN — ATP/WTA: Wimbledon, Second Round, London
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Connecticut
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Glacier at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com