Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 1:05 p.m.
RODEO
NRA Livingston
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
8 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Arnhem, Netherlands
9 a.m.
CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Arnhem, Netherlands
Noon
FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series: The Dutch Boy 100, Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield, Ill.
1 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Go Bowling at The Glen, Watkins Glen International, Watkins Glen, N.Y.
2 p.m.
FOX — NHRA: The Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals, Brainerd International Raceway, Brainerd, Minn.
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — AVP Gold Series: The Manhattan Beach Open, Men’s and Women’s Championships, Manhattan Beach, Calif.
CFL FOOTBALL
5 p.m.
CBSSN — B.C. at Saskatchewan
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMENS)
11 a.m.
ACCN — Drexel at Pittsburgh
1 p.m.
PAC-12N — Georgia at Southern Cal
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — Portland at UCLA
FIBA BASKETBALL
10 a.m.
FOX — Exhibition: U.S. vs. Germany, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
GOLF
10 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
Noon
CBS — PGA Tour: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill.
1 p.m.
GOLF — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Shaw Charity Classic, Final Round, Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Calgary, Alberta
NBC — USGA U.S Men’s Amateur: Championship Match, Cherry Hills Country Club, Cherry Hills Village, Colo.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
9 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Smithfield, R.I., United States Bracket—Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Tijuana, Mexico, International Bracket—Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
Noon
ABC — Little League World Series: TBD vs. Fargo, N.D., United States Bracket—Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
11:05 a.m.
PEACOCK — Seattle at Houston
11:30 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR San Francisco at Atlanta
5 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa.
ESPN2 — Philadelphia vs. Washington, Williamsport, Pa. (KidsCast)
NFL FOOTBALL
5:05 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New Orleans at LA Chargers
RODEO
1 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: Camping World Teams Series, Nashville, Tenn.
SOCCER (MENS)
9:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at West Ham United
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Columbus Crew SC at FC Cincinnati
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: Austin FC at St. Louis City FC
SOFTBALL
Noon
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: Team Davidson vs. Team Urtez, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Women’s Singles Final, Men’s Doubles Final
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cincinnati-ATP/WTA Men’s Singles Final
5 p.m.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP, Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
8:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
10 a.m.
NBC — World Championships: Day 2, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Washington
3 p.m.
NBATV — Connecticut at Chicago
5 p.m.
NBATV — Seattle at Minnesota
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 1:05 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com