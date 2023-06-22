Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Lethbridge, Alberta, 4:30 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Omaha, Neb., tournament
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 13, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — College World Series: TBD, Game 14, Omaha, Neb. (If Necessary)
FISHING
2 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 1, Sandestin, Fla.
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, First Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, First Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
10 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, Second Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Second Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
11 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Boston at Minnesota
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Seattle at NY Yankees OR Kansas City at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
ABC — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.
ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 1, Brooklyn, N.Y.
9 p.m.
ESPN — NBA Draft 2023: Round 2, Brooklyn, N.Y.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Minot Hot Tots at Bismarck Larks
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Czech Republic vs. England, Group C, Batumi, Georgia
TENNIS
3 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
4 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Quarterfinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
6 p.m.
CBSSN — Connecticut at Minnesota
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago
8 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Indiana at Seattle
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com