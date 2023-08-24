Sports Guide

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

RODEO

PRCA: Eastern Montana Fair & Rodeo, Miles City

SOCCER

College women: Rocky Mountain College at Vanguard (Calif.), 5 p.m.

College women: Montana State Billings at Montana, 2 p.m.

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Billings West at Bozeman, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 2 p.m.

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Miles Community College at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m. (exhibition)

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

CFL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Montreal at Winnipeg

COLLEGE SOCCER (MENS)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Creighton at Stanford

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — FIU at Oregon St.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMENS)

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal Poly at UCLA

FISHING

2 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 1, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, First Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

5 p.m.

ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.

MLB BASEBALL

Noon

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Houston OR LA Dodgers at Cleveland (11 a.m.)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Minnesota OR Toronto at Baltimore

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — Cincinnati at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Atlanta

6 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: Indianapolis at Philadelphia

SOCCER (MENS)

6:55 p.m.

FS2 — CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group Stage: Cibao vs. Atlético Pantoja, Group B, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying - Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.

TENNIS — Cleveland-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals

4:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Quarterfinals

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 6, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETBALL

5 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New York at Connecticut

6 p.m.

NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com