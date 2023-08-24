Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
RODEO
PRCA: Eastern Montana Fair & Rodeo, Miles City
SOCCER
College women: Rocky Mountain College at Vanguard (Calif.), 5 p.m.
College women: Montana State Billings at Montana, 2 p.m.
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Billings West at Bozeman, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 2 p.m.
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Senior, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Billings West at Bozeman, 7 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Skyview at Bozeman Gallatin, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Miles Community College at Montana State Billings, 2 p.m. (exhibition)
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
CFL FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Winnipeg
COLLEGE SOCCER (MENS)
4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Creighton at Stanford
6 p.m.
PAC-12N — FIU at Oregon St.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMENS)
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Cal Poly at UCLA
FISHING
2 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 1, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, First Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, First Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, International Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: TBD, United States Bracket - Semifinal, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
Noon
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Houston OR LA Dodgers at Cleveland (11 a.m.)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Minnesota OR Toronto at Baltimore
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — Cincinnati at Arizona
NFL FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: Pittsburgh at Atlanta
6 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Preseason: Indianapolis at Philadelphia
SOCCER (MENS)
6:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Caribbean Cup Group Stage: Cibao vs. Atlético Pantoja, Group B, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying - Second Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TENNIS — Cleveland-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals
4:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Quarterfinals
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 6, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
5 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New York at Connecticut
6 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Chicago
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com