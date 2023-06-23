Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Lethbridge, Alberta, 4:30 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Omaha, Neb., tournament
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Summit Racing Equipment Motorsports Park, Norwalk, Ohio
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
6 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Rackley Roofing 200, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.
CFL FOOTBALL
5:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Montreal at Hamilton
FISHING
2 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic - Day 2, Sandestin, Fla.
GOLF
9 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Second Round, Baltusrol Lower Course, Springfield, N.J.
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Second Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn.
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dick’s Sporting Goods Open, First Round, En-Joie Golf Club, Endicott, N.Y. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Regular Season Main Card: Welterweights & Lightweights, Atlanta
MLB BASEBALL
4:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Miami
5:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — NY Mets at Philadelphia
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco
TENNIS
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
4 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Semifinals
WNBA BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m.
ION — New York at Atlanta
8 p.m.
ION — Dallas at Los Angeles
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com