Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
Legion: Billings Royals at Lethbridge, Alberta, 4:30 p.m.
Legion: Billings Scarlets at Omaha, Neb., tournament
On TV
AHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
NHLN — Calder Cup Final: Hershey at Coachella, Game 7
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Noon
ESPN — College World Series: Florida vs. TBD, Game 11, Omaha, Neb.
5 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: Wake Forest vs. TBD, Game 12, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
10 p.m.
GOLF — Asian Tour: The Kolon Korea Open, First Round, Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, Cheonan, South Korea
4:30 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, First Round, Golfclub München Eichenried, Munich
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — World Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Group A, San Diego
MLB BASEBALL
10 a.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Baltimore at Tampa Bay OR Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh (12:30 p.m.)
1 p.m.
MLBN — 2023 Draft Combine: From Phoenix
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Seattle at NY Yankees (7 p.m.)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR San Diego at San Francisco (10 p.m.)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA U-21 Euro Group Stage: Belgium vs. Netherlands, Group A, Tbilisi, Georgia
5 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers FC at York United FC
8 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: HFX Wanderers Valour FC at Pacific FC
SOFTBALL
4 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Taylor vs. Team Leach, Rosemont, Ill.
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Filler vs. Team Leach, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
3 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Thursday)
TENNIS — London-ATP, Halle-ATP, Berlin-WTA, Birmingham-WTA Early Rounds
WNBA BASKETBALL
1:30 p.m.
NBATV — Las Vegas at Phoenix
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Northern Colorado at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com