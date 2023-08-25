Sports Guide

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY

High school: Billings Invitational, noon, Amend Park

GOLF

High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m., Miles City Town & Country Club

FOOTBALL

High school: Butte at Billings West, 6 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium

High school: Billings Senior vs. Missoula Hellgate, 7 p.m., Washington-Grizzly Stadium

High school: Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m., Big Sky High School

High school: Billings Central at Glendive, 7 p.m.

High school: Sidney at Laurel, 7 p.m.

GOLF

High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m.

RODEO

NRA Boulder

SOCCER

High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 3 p.m.

High school girls: Lockwood at Corvallis, 4 p.m.

High school girls: Billings Central at Stevensville, 5 p.m.

High school girls: Laurel at Missoula Loyola, 6 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Central at Stevensville, 3 p.m.

High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 5 p.m.

High school boys: Lockwood at Corvallis, 6 p.m.

High school boys: Laurel at Frenchtown, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, 9 a.m., in Fullerton, Calif.

College: Rocky Mountain College at Hope International (Calif.), 1 p.m.

High school: Eastern A Tip-Off, Lewistown

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

7:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

2 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

3 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

5:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

4 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest vs. Iowa, Chapel Hill, N.C.

6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Michigan at North Carolina

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin vs. Baylor, Minneapolis

6 p.m.

BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: TCU at Minnesota, Minneapolis

FISHING

2 p.m.

CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 2, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico

GOLF

11 a.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Second Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia

7:30 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Taped)

9:30 p.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN — Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Saraland (Ala.)

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MENS)

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Herrimans, Utah

MLB BASEBALL

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia OR Colorado at Baltimore

5:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at Boston

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Seattle

NFL FOOTBALL

6 p.m.

CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Carolina

6:15 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: New England at Tennessee

8 p.m.

NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco

RUGBY (WOMENS)

9 p.m.

FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at St. George Illawarra

SOCCER (MENS)

5:30 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at York United FC

SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Denham, Rosemont, Ill.

TENNIS

9 a.m.

ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying - Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals

TRACK AND FIELD

11:30 a.m.

USA — World Championships: Day 7, Budapest, Hungary

WNBA BASKETALL

6 p.m.

ION — Los Angeles at Atlanta

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

FOOTBALL

High school: Butte at Billings West, 6 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com

High school: Billings Central at Glendive, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com

High school: Laurel at Sidney, 7 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com

0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false