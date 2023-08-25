Sports Guide
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Idaho Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
High school: Billings Invitational, noon, Amend Park
GOLF
High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m., Miles City Town & Country Club
FOOTBALL
High school: Butte at Billings West, 6 p.m., Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium
High school: Billings Senior vs. Missoula Hellgate, 7 p.m., Washington-Grizzly Stadium
High school: Billings Skyview vs. Missoula Sentinel, 7 p.m., Big Sky High School
High school: Billings Central at Glendive, 7 p.m.
High school: Sidney at Laurel, 7 p.m.
GOLF
High school: Miles City Invitational, 10 a.m.
RODEO
NRA Boulder
SOCCER
High school girls: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 3 p.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at Corvallis, 4 p.m.
High school girls: Billings Central at Stevensville, 5 p.m.
High school girls: Laurel at Missoula Loyola, 6 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Central at Stevensville, 3 p.m.
High school boys: Billings Senior at Great Falls, 5 p.m.
High school boys: Lockwood at Corvallis, 6 p.m.
High school boys: Laurel at Frenchtown, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, 9 a.m., in Fullerton, Calif.
College: Rocky Mountain College at Hope International (Calif.), 1 p.m.
High school: Eastern A Tip-Off, Lewistown
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
7:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, CM.com Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands
2 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice and Qualifying, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
5:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
4 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest vs. Iowa, Chapel Hill, N.C.
6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at North Carolina
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMENS)
3:30 p.m.
BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: Wisconsin vs. Baylor, Minneapolis
6 p.m.
BTN — Big 12/Big Ten Challenge: TCU at Minnesota, Minneapolis
FISHING
2 p.m.
CBSSN — SFC: The San Juan International Billfish Tournament - Day 2, Club Nautico de San Juan, Puerto Rico
GOLF
11 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Second Round, East Lake Golf Course, Atlanta
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The CPK Canadian Women’s Open, Second Round, Shaughnessy Golf Course, Vancouver, British Columbia
7:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, First Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Mich. (Taped)
9:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Albertsons Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club Inc., Boise, Idaho (Taped)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPN — Lipscomb Academy (Tenn.) at Saraland (Ala.)
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (MENS)
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — PLL: Atlas vs. Redwoods, Herrimans, Utah
MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Philadelphia OR Colorado at Baltimore
5:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — LA Dodgers at Boston
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Arizona OR Atlanta at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Seattle
NFL FOOTBALL
6 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Carolina
6:15 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: New England at Tennessee
8 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: LA Chargers at San Francisco
RUGBY (WOMENS)
9 p.m.
FS2 — NRL: Gold Coast at St. George Illawarra
SOCCER (MENS)
5:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Vancouver FC at York United FC
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Alexander vs. Team Denham, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
9 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying - Third Round, Flushing, N.Y.
12:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Semifinals
TRACK AND FIELD
11:30 a.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 7, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETALL
6 p.m.
ION — Los Angeles at Atlanta
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League: Great Falls at Billings, 6:35 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
FOOTBALL
High school: Butte at Billings West, 6 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com
High school: Billings Central at Glendive, 7 p.m., 1240 AM, 97.5 FM, 100.9 FM and billingscatholicradio.com
High school: Laurel at Sidney, 7 p.m., 99.3 FM and fm99mtn.com