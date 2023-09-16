Local Events

BASEBALL

Pioneer League Championship Series: Game 1, Billings Mustangs at Ogden Raptors, 6:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL

College: Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.

College: Stetson at Montana State, 1 p.m.

College: Ferris State at Montana, 6 p.m.

MOTORSPORTS

Motocross: Billings Motorcycle Club, 8 a.m.

SOCCER

College men: Montana State Billings vs. Fort Lewis (Colo.), 5:15 p.m., in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

High school girls: Great Falls at Billings West, 10 a.m.

High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 10 a.m.

High school girls: Lockwood at East Helena, noon

High school girls: Laurel at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park

High school boys: Laurel at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park

High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, noon

High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, noon

High school boys: Lockwood at East Helena, 2 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

College: Montana State Billings at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.

College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 11 a.m.

College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana State-Northern, 4 p.m., in Dillon

High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 1 p.m.

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.

High school: Livingston at Laurel, 3 p.m.

On TV

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

AUTO RACING

4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

10 a.m.

ABC — Florida St. at Boston College

BTN — Regional Coverage: Georgia Southern at Wisconsin OR Louisville vs. Indiana, Indianapolis

CBSSN — Liberty at Buffalo

ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.

ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Old Dominion

ESPNU — Iowa St. at Ohio

FOX — Penn St. at Illinois

FS1 — North Dakota at Boise St.

SECN — Kansas St. at Missouri

Noon

CW — VMI at NC State

PAC-12N — Weber St. at Utah

12:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame

1 p.m.

CNBC — HBCU N.Y. Classic: Morehouse vs. Albany St., East Rutherford, N.J.

SWX — Stetson at Montana State

1:30 p.m.

ABC — Alabama at South Florida

ACCN — Northwestern at Duke

BTN — Virginia Tech at Rutgers OR W. Michigan at Iowa

CBS — South Carolina at Georgia

CBSSN — FIU at UConn

ESPN — Minnesota at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Tulsa

FS1 — San Diego St. at Oregon St.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Miss.

FOX — W. Kentucky at Ohio St.

SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M

3 p.m.

PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Washington St.

PEACOCK — Washington at Michigan St.

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Vanderbilt at UNLV

ESPN — Tennessee at Florida

FS1 — N. Illinois at Nebraska

NFLN — James Madison at Troy

5:30 p.m.

ABC — Pittsburgh at West Virginia

BTN — Bowling Green at Michigan

ESPN2 — BYU at Arkansas

ESPNU — Akron at Kentucky

NBC — Syracuse at Purdue

SECN — Georgia Tech at Mississippi

6 p.m.

ACCN — FAU at Clemson

FOX — TCU at Houston

PAC-12N — Hawaii at Oregon

SWX — Ferris State at Montana

8 p.m.

ESPN — Colorado St. at Colorado

8:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Kansas at Nevada

FS1 — Fresno St. at Arizona St.

9 p.m.

ESPNU — Hampton at Howard (Taped)

PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona

CYCLING

7 a.m.

CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 20, Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama, 129 miles, Spain

GOLF

11:30 a.m.

GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

3 p.m.

NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The bet365 Summer Stakes, Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes, Ricoh Woodbine Mile, Ontario, Canada

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Atlanta at Miami (4 p.m.)

5 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore

8 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Francisco at Colorado (Joined in Progress)

RUGBY (MEN’S)

9:30 a.m.

CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Portugal, Group A, Nice, France

7 p.m.

FS2 — Rugby Alliance: U.S. Eagles vs. Stade Toulousain, Sandy, Utah

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Juventus

8 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United

8:45 a.m.

FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Raed

10:30 a.m.

NBC — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United

TENNIS

5 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Singles Final

8 p.m.

TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

1 p.m.

NBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 1, Eugene, Ore.

On Radio and Internet

BASEBALL

Pioneer League Championship Series: Game 1, Billings Mustangs at Ogden Raptors, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com

College: Stetson at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com

College: Ferris State at Montana, 6 p.m., KYYA (730 AM, 98.1 FM) and 981kbear.com

VOLLEYBALL

High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com