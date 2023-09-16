Local Events
BASEBALL
Pioneer League Championship Series: Game 1, Billings Mustangs at Ogden Raptors, 6:30 p.m.
FOOTBALL
College: Carroll College at Rocky Mountain College, 1 p.m.
College: Stetson at Montana State, 1 p.m.
College: Ferris State at Montana, 6 p.m.
MOTORSPORTS
Motocross: Billings Motorcycle Club, 8 a.m.
SOCCER
College men: Montana State Billings vs. Fort Lewis (Colo.), 5:15 p.m., in Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada
High school girls: Great Falls at Billings West, 10 a.m.
People are also reading…
High school girls: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, 10 a.m.
High school girls: Lockwood at East Helena, noon
High school girls: Laurel at Billings Central, noon, Amend Park
High school boys: Laurel at Billings Central, 10 a.m., Amend Park
High school boys: Great Falls at Billings West, noon
High school boys: Great Falls CMR at Billings Skyview, noon
High school boys: Lockwood at East Helena, 2 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
College: Montana State Billings at Western Oregon, 7 p.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College at Montana Western, 11 a.m.
College: Rocky Mountain College vs. Montana State-Northern, 4 p.m., in Dillon
High school: Billings West at Great Falls, 1 p.m.
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 2 p.m.
High school: Livingston at Laurel, 3 p.m.
On TV
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Bass Pro Shops Night Race, Playoffs - Round of 16, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol, Tenn.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
10 a.m.
ABC — Florida St. at Boston College
BTN — Regional Coverage: Georgia Southern at Wisconsin OR Louisville vs. Indiana, Indianapolis
CBSSN — Liberty at Buffalo
ESPN — LSU at Mississippi St.
ESPN2 — Wake Forest at Old Dominion
ESPNU — Iowa St. at Ohio
FOX — Penn St. at Illinois
FS1 — North Dakota at Boise St.
SECN — Kansas St. at Missouri
Noon
CW — VMI at NC State
PAC-12N — Weber St. at Utah
12:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — Cent. Michigan at Notre Dame
1 p.m.
CNBC — HBCU N.Y. Classic: Morehouse vs. Albany St., East Rutherford, N.J.
SWX — Stetson at Montana State
1:30 p.m.
ABC — Alabama at South Florida
ACCN — Northwestern at Duke
BTN — Virginia Tech at Rutgers OR W. Michigan at Iowa
CBS — South Carolina at Georgia
CBSSN — FIU at UConn
ESPN — Minnesota at North Carolina
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Tulsa
FS1 — San Diego St. at Oregon St.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — Tulane at Southern Miss.
FOX — W. Kentucky at Ohio St.
SECN — Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M
3 p.m.
PAC-12N — N. Colorado at Washington St.
PEACOCK — Washington at Michigan St.
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Vanderbilt at UNLV
ESPN — Tennessee at Florida
FS1 — N. Illinois at Nebraska
NFLN — James Madison at Troy
5:30 p.m.
ABC — Pittsburgh at West Virginia
BTN — Bowling Green at Michigan
ESPN2 — BYU at Arkansas
ESPNU — Akron at Kentucky
NBC — Syracuse at Purdue
SECN — Georgia Tech at Mississippi
6 p.m.
ACCN — FAU at Clemson
FOX — TCU at Houston
PAC-12N — Hawaii at Oregon
SWX — Ferris State at Montana
8 p.m.
ESPN — Colorado St. at Colorado
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Kansas at Nevada
FS1 — Fresno St. at Arizona St.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Hampton at Howard (Taped)
PAC-12N — UTEP at Arizona
CYCLING
7 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: Vuelta a España, Stage 20, Manzanares El Real to Guadarrama, 129 miles, Spain
GOLF
11:30 a.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Simmons Bank Open For The Snedeker Foundation, Third Round, The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Sanford International, Second Round, Minnehaha Country Club, Sioux Falls, S.D.
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Fortinet Championship, Third Round, Silverado Resort and Spa - North Course, Napa, Calif.
HORSE RACING
11 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
3 p.m.
NBC — Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: The bet365 Summer Stakes, Johnnie Walker Natalma Stakes, Ricoh Woodbine Mile, Ontario, Canada
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Toronto OR Atlanta at Miami (4 p.m.)
5 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at St. Louis OR Tampa Bay at Baltimore
8 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Seattle OR San Francisco at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
9:30 a.m.
CNBC — World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Portugal, Group A, Nice, France
7 p.m.
FS2 — Rugby Alliance: U.S. Eagles vs. Stade Toulousain, Sandy, Utah
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7 a.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Lazio at Juventus
8 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at West Ham United
8:45 a.m.
FS2 — Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr at Al-Raed
10:30 a.m.
NBC — Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United
TENNIS
5 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Singles Final
8 p.m.
TENNIS — Osaka-WTA Singles Final
TRACK AND FIELD
1 p.m.
NBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic - Day 1, Eugene, Ore.
On Radio and Internet
BASEBALL
Pioneer League Championship Series: Game 1, Billings Mustangs at Ogden Raptors, 6:30 p.m., KBLG (910 AM and 105.5 FM) and espn910.com
College: Stetson at Montana State, 1 p.m., KGHL (790 AM, 94.7 FM) and Mighty790.com
College: Ferris State at Montana, 6 p.m., KYYA (730 AM, 98.1 FM) and 981kbear.com
VOLLEYBALL
High school: Bozeman at Billings Senior, 2 p.m., KURL (93.3 FM) and kurlradio.com